Gothic Revival home in Fayetteville named Building of the Month

Sep 19, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin

This Gothic Revival style home in the Village of Fayetteville was named September’s Building of the Month by the Fayetteville Historic Preservation Commission. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The September Building of the Month award was presented to a rare Gothic Revival style house in the Village of Fayetteville, owned by former Manlius Mayor Mark-Paul Serifin.

Fayetteville Historic Preservation Commission members Pamela Bender and Greg Daily, Chair Craig Polhamus, Homeowner Mark-Paul Serifin and Barbara-Ann Serifin pose with Serifin’s building of the month award. (photo by Lauren Young)

The home, located at 109 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, was owned by Orrin S. Gillette, a local transfer agent from 1840-1876, and is a “wonderful example of the 1800’s architecture that has been preserved and maintained to enhance the Historic District,” according to the Fayetteville Historic Preservation Commission.

Serifin also owns 111 E. Genesee St in Fayetteville next door, an example of 1830’s Greek Revival style that has been beautifully preserved to enhance the village ‘s identity. 

To learn more about the Historic Preservation Commission, visit fayettevilleny.gov/Departments/HistoricPreservationCommission.

