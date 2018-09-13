Local PGA Jr. League all-star team to compete in regional championship

The Syracuse East 2 All-Stars will be competing in a PGA Jr. League regional championship in Mohnton, Pa., this weekend. The Syracuse East 2 All-Stars is comprised of golfers from Cazenovia, Manlius and Hamilton. (submitted photo)

Players from Cazenovia, Manlius, Hamilton headed to Pa this weekend

The Syracuse East 2 All-Stars will be competing in a PGA Jr. League regional championship at LedgeRock Golf Club in Mohnton, Pa., this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16.

The Syracuse East 2 All-Stars — comprised of golfers from Cazenovia, Manlius and Hamilton — won the Central New York PGA Jr. League Section Championship at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona on Aug. 25 and 26 to advance to the regional. There, they will compete against three All-Star teams from Lakewood, N.J.; Long Island; and Wilmington, Del., for the opportunity to advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., Nov. 16 to 19.

PGA Jr. League brings friends and families together around fun, coed team golf experiences, with expert coaching and instruction from PGA and LPGA Professionals, who serve as Captains of the teams. Kids wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with friends, using a scramble format for competition that accommodates players of all skill levels. A record 50,000 boys and girls participated in PGA Jr. League this year.

Following the close of the regular season (July 31), 10-player All-Star teams were formed from a combination of players in each league, based upon standings. The postseason begins with the All-Star teams competing in Sectional qualifiers, followed by Section Championships hosted by all 41 PGA Sections nationwide. The 12 Regional winners advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental.

The members of the Syracuse East 2 All-Star team and their home courses are:

Captain: Dennis Colligan, PGA – Cazenovia Golf Club (Cazenovia, NY)

Coach: John Clancy – Cazenovia Golf Club (Cazenovia)

Punn Chittaratlert, 14 – Woodcrest Golf Club (Manlius)

Tanner Smith, 13 – Woodcrest Golf Club (Manlius)

Jacob Scheidelman, 13 – Woodcrest Golf Club (Manlius)

Bradley Randall, 12 – Woodcrest Golf Club (Manlius)

Nathan Brown, 11 – Cazenovia Golf Club (Cazenovia)

Alex Moesch, 13 – Cazenovia Golf Club (Cazenovia)

Liam Colligan, 13 – Cazenovia Golf Club (Cazenovia)

Jack Byrnes, 13 – Cazenovia Golf Club (Cazenovia)

William Penoyer, 11 – Seven Oaks Golf Club (Hamilton)

William Chouinard, 12 – Seven Oaks Golf Club (Hamilton)

