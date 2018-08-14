 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Paralympic cyclist from Jamesville wins two world titles in Italy

Aug 14, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Professional

Paralympic cyclist from Jamesville wins two world titles in Italy

Paralympic cyclist Jill Walsh pictured after winning the first rainbow jersey of her career at the 2015 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships. (courtesy teamusa.org)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Jamesville Paralympic cyclist Jill Walsh won two gold medals at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Italy on Aug. 2, securing a victory in a time trial race and another in a road race.

Walsh, a retired state trooper, former runner and triathlete, won the time trail race with a time of 25:13:22 and won the road race with a time of 00:56:10.

Walsh first began competing in Paralympic cycling games in 2014 and won her first national championship that same year, followed by a silver medal in a road race and a bronze in a time trial during the world championships, according to Teamusa.org.

In 2015 she won a gold medal at the Parapan American Games in the time trial then won gold in the road race and silver in the time trial at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Switzerland. In 2016 she won two silver medals at the summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Teamusa.org, Walsh, 55, had been a runner from an early age and began competing in triathlons in her 40s, eventually finishing an Ironman. When running became harder after being diagnosed with MS in 2010, she switched to cycling. To control her balance problems, she rides a modified road bike with two wheels on the back.

Walsh was born in Rochester and raised in Syracuse. She currently lives in Jamesville with her husband Greg and their daughter and two sons.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: More than a passenger: Remembering Charlie Poole
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling