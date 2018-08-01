Local students honored by colleges, universities

Dylan Fort, of Manlius, assigned to the Company D, 2-108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of Private First Class.

Maria Markert, of East Syracuse, is one of 360 young women selected to attend the 77th American Legion, Auxiliary (ALA) Girls State session in Brockport.

Ryan Fox, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Matthew Hunter, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Arden McBride, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Keanna Rose, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Sarah Tangredi, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Kaitlyn Vanriper, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Benjamin Wilson, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Kimberly Grunden, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Stephen Iskander, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Alexandra Poindexter, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Chelsea Springs, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Laura Swaine, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Mattie Caughey, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Emily Shaben, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Megan Powell, of Kirkville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Karly Wright, of Kirkville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Robert Davies, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

John Hanover, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Anthony Notaro, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Ashley Radder, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

James Spagnola, of Minoa, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Aleksandr Voytovich, of Minoa, made dean’s list at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Joshua Sherman, of Fayetteville, graduated with a degree in applied psychology from SUNY Canton.

Virginia Reneau, of Kirkville, graduated with a degree in healthcare management from SUNY Canton.

Christopher Oley, of Manlius, graduated with a degree in automotive technology from SUNY Canton.

Justine Pepling, of Fayetteville, made Provost’s List at SUNY Oneonta for the spring 2018 semester.

Benjamin Picone, of Fayetteville, made Provost’s List at SUNY Oneonta for the spring 2018 semester.

Benjamin Lannon, of East Syracuse, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in computer science, literature and the arts from Clarkson University.

Alanna Ballard, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta for the spring 2018 semester.

Julie Steinhauer, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta for the spring 2018 semester.

Anna Welch, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta for the spring 2018 semester.

Eric Sognefest, of East Syracuse, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Clarkson University.

April Benedict, of Jamesville, graduated with a master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University.

Brooks Nagle, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson University.

Madeline McCarthy, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson University.

Neil Beck, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in engineering and management from Clarkson University.

Benjamin Marsden, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University.

Rachel Weyna, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University.

Vincynthia Reeder, of DeWitt, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Joshua Sabey, of East Syracuse, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Jack Geddes, of Fayetteville, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Zachary Gudlin, of Jamesville, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Nichole Bailey, of Manlius, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Kyle Harbour, of Manlius, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Rachel Meyer, of Manlius, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Christopher Spinelli, of Manlius, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Sonja Treu, of Manlius, made President’s List at SUNY Oswego for the spring 2018 semester.

Arley Scofield, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Delhi for the spring 2018 semester.

Leah Monsour, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from SUNY New Paltz.

Tammy Aiken, of Fabius, graduated with a master of science degree in nursing from Western Governors University.

Sarah Farrell, of Fayetteville, graduated with a bachelor of science in degree in nursing from Western Governors University.

Stephen Brenner, of Fayetteville, graduated with a master of science degree in biological and environmental sciences from University of Rhode Island.

Matthew Perkins, of Kirkville, graduated with a master of science degree in ocean engineering from University of Rhode Island.

Olivia Arendt, of Jamesville, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance from Purchase College.

Mackenzie Kingsley, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Miami University.

Olivia Tejan, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Miami University.

Steffen Jensen, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at the University of Rochester for the spring 2018 semester.

Sara Signorelli, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at the University of Rochester for the spring 2018 semester.

Andrew Sopchak, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at the University of Rochester for the spring 2018 semester.

Kallen Prosak, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at the University of Rochester for the spring 2018 semester.

Melissa Bucklin, of Manlius, made dean’s list at the University of Rochester for the spring 2018 semester.

Brian Charlamb, of Manlius, made dean’s list at the University of Rochester for the spring 2018 semester.

Jacob Wittig, of Manlius, made dean’s list at the University of Rochester for the spring 2018 semester.

Joseph Stephens, of Minoa, made dean’s list at the University of Rochester for the spring 2018 semester.

Chloe Chin, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2018 semester.

Allison Fiello, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2018 semester.

Salvatore Gorgoni, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2018 semester.

Katie Hibbard, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2018 semester.

Annika Knutsen, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2018 semester.

Amanda Petrowski, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2018 semester.

Caroline Roche, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland for the spring 2018 semester.

Lillian Haight, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in biology from Grinnell College.

Sofia Elbadawi, of Fayetteville, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in dance and English from Bates College.

Matthew Carlin, of Fayetteville, graduated with a bachelor’s degree From Worcester Academy.

Amanda Baker, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Victoria DeVito, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Katherine Hanover, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Amanda Henderson, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Collin McKee, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Margaret Austin, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Makenzie Keeler, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Aubrie Rae Murray, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Michaela Tadros, of Kirkville, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Zachary Wisbey, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

Matthew Evans, of Minoa, made dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia for the spring 2018 semester.

David Kirchoff, of Minoa, made dean’s list at Le Moyne College for the spring 2018 semester.

Sarah Avery, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2018 semester.

Gabrielle Davis, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2018 semester.

Mary Deeb, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2018 semester.

Gianna LaRocca, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2018 semester.

Meghan Sorrento, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2018 semester.

Alexandra Varley, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the spring 2018 semester.

Avery Edwards, of East Syracuse, gradated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Buffalo State.

Ada Garcia-Poll, of Fayetteville, graduated with a bachelors’ degree in Spanish from Buffalo State.

