McLaughlin named June student of the month

Joe McLaughlin, right, was named the Cazenovia Lions Club June Student of the Month. Also pictured is Lion Tom Long. (submitted photo)

Joe McLaughlin, a Junior at Cazenovia High School, has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for June 2018. He is the son of Richard and Kelly McLaughlin of Cazenovia.

McLaughlin’s nomination, by Dean of Students Maureen Carroll, reads as follows:

“Joe is an outstanding school citizen. His positive outlook and outstanding work ethic make him a genuine asset to our school community. He participates in extracurricular activities. As a member of the varsity baseball team he is a true team player and a model of positive sportsmanship. Recently, Joe served on the high school principal interview committee where he represented the perspective of the students.

“Joe volunteers at his church and has volunteered as an assistant coach with the modified wrestling team. Joe is actively involved as a volunteer with the Cazenovia Fire Department. He recently participated in the mock DWI as a member of the fire department. Joe is an asset to our school and we appreciate all of the ways he serves our school and our community.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is pleased to recognize Joe for his extensive service to the community and the school.

