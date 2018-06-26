Local students honored by colleges, universities

Rachel Rochelson, of Fayetteville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Health from Muhlenberg College.

Steffen Jensen, of Fayetteville, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

Hannah Chartrand, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

Noah Sims, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

Joseph Stephens, of Minoa, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

Kathleen Callery, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Lauren Gallagher, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Gina Monteleone, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Erin Noble, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Emily Pomeroy, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Bradley Ricciardiello, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Noah Usiatynski, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Emily Brunette, of Fayetteville, made president’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Daniel Obrist, of Fayetteville, made president’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Gabrielle Pallotta, of East Syracuse, made president’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

John Stone, of Manlius, made president’s list at Siena College for the spring 2018 semester.

Martino Delgado, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Canton for the spring 2018 semester.

Christopher Oley, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Canton for the spring 2018 semester.

Ian Adler, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Emilee Carpenter, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Elias Gantos, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Katelyn Graham, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Adam Hartnagel, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Benjamin Marsden, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Ryan Miller, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Joshua O’Connor, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Kathryn Pfeiffer, of Manlius, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Athena Thomason, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Nate Burns, of Jamesville, was named a Presidential Scholar at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Anthony DiGiovanni, of Fayetteville, was named a Presidential Scholar at Clarkson University for the spring 2018 semester.

Troy Middleton, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Hofstra University for the spring 2018 semester.

Mikayla Ruthig, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at Hofstra University for the spring 2018 semester.

Mikayla Cleary-Hammarstedt, of Fayetteville, graduated with high honors and a Bachelor of Science degree in Integrated Humanities/Engineering from Lehigh University.

Liam Cavanaugh, of Kirkville, made the President’s List at SUNY Canton for the spring 2018 semester.

Virginia Reneau, of Kirkville, made the President’s List at SUNY Canton for the spring 2018 semester.

Jason Belanger, of Fayetteville, made the Provost’s List at Hofstra University for the spring 2018 semester.

Margaret Engel, of Jamesville, made the Provost’s List at Hofstra University for the spring 2018 semester.

Amy Fox, of Manlius, made dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2018 semester.

Emily Vislosky, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University.

Erika Stube, of Manlius, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University.

Nicole Amico, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Angelica Curto, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Connor Hargrove, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Chloe Hoffman, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Abigail Kernan, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Zoe Marr, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Rachael Natoli, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Annie Perrotti, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Sarah Popp, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Aidan Procopio, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Samuel Rubacka, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Corey Stein, of Manlius, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Paige Closser, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Amanda Keplinger, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Trisha Maini, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Alexandra Majka, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Sarah Phillips, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Richard Dettor, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Kyle O’Byrne, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Jack Shepardson, of Fayetteville, made dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Stephen Marotta, of Fayetteville, made President’s List at SUNY Potsdam for the spring 2018 semester.

Phoenix Merritt, Minoa, made President’s List at SUNY Potsdam for the spring 2018 semester.

Bryce Nandal, of Fayetteville, made President’s List at SUNY Potsdam for the spring 2018 semester.

Abigail Burgess, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University for the spring 2018 semester.

Samantha Coombs, of Jamesville, made dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam for the spring 2018 semester.

Jacob Kessler, of Minoa, made dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam for the spring 2018 semester.

Hailey Spina, of Manlius made dean’s list at Bloomsburg University for the spring 2018 semester.

Christopher Callery, of Manlius, made President’s List at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Christine Price, of Manlius, made President’s List at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Julianne Bazydlo, of Jamesville, made President’s List at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Nikhil Reddy, of Jamesville, made President’s List at SUNY Geneseo for the spring 2018 semester.

Jacob Adams, of Manlius, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Colgate University.

Michael Beshara, of Manlius, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Colgate University.

Andrew Derrenbacker, of Fayetteville, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Colgate University.

Benjamin Kelsey, of Manlius, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Japanese from Colgate University.

Emma Noble, of Fayetteville, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematical economics from Colgate University.

Julia Norton, of Jamesville, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French from Colgate University.

Chloe Weiss, of Fayetteville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Neuroscience from Colgate University.

Riley Simone, of East Syracuse, made dean’s list at the University of Hartford for the spring 2018 semester.

