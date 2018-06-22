Caz youth win awards with National Ayrshire Breeders Association

Erin and Andrew Curtis Szalach have both been selected as National Ayrshire Youth Book winners in their age divisions by the Ayrshire Breeders Association. (submitted photo)

By Jason Emerson

editor

Two Cazenovia siblings have both been selected as National Ayrshire Youth Book winners in their age divisions by the Ayrshire Breeders Association and will travel to Missouri on June 27 to receive their awards.

Erin and Andrew Curtis Szalach, who live on a diary farm in Cazenovia, have been involved with the state and national Ayrshire Breeders Association for years, despite the fact that they are only 16 and 11 years old, respectively. Both Erin and Andrew raise and show their own cattle and have won numerous Ayrshire-related awards through the years.

The National Ayrshire Youth Book award is a national contest in which youth members of the ABA in four different age groups create a book of their work in and dedication to the dairy industry and the Ayrshire breed of cattle. The book includes a biography section, an explanation of the youth’s work with the Ayrshire breed, lists of skills, abilities and competencies, leadership activities and projects, dairy activities and projects, a photos section and two letters of recommendation.

The length of a typical Youth Book can vary. Erin’s book, competing in the senior division (ages 16 to 21), is about 85 pages in length; while Andrew’s book, competing in the junior division (ages 9 to 12) is about 55 pages, they said.

“It was a lot of work but it was fun,” said Andrew, who has been participating in the ABA since he was seven years old, and has had his Youth Book awarded three times previously. “It feels really good and kind of special that you were chosen out of all the kids [who submitted].”

When Erin and Andrew go to Branson, Mo., at the end of June to receive their awards, Erin will also compete in the National Ayrshire Outstanding Youth competition based on the strength of her Youth Book. Erin was one of only six applicants to be selected for Outstanding Youth. At the national conference, she will give a 5 to 8 minute presentation to the judges and the entire convention about the content of her Youth Book and also sit down for personal interviews with the judges.

“It’s really cool. It’s an honor that I got to run for Outstanding Youth. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little and started writing the books [at age 9],” she said. “I’m kind of nervous, but I’ve known all the judges since I was little.”

The siblings’ mother, Diana Curtis, said she is very proud of Erin and Andrew. “They work hard. It takes them a lot of time to do these books; a lot of detail goes into them,” she said.

Erin and Andrew will receive their awards at The National Ayrshire Show from June 26 to 30 in Branson, Mo.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story