Middle school third quarter Citizens of the Quarter announced

Jun 21, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
Cazenovia Middle School third quarter citizens of the quarter: Gabe Reagan, Edith Rodriguez, Judah Ossont, Samantha Arnold, Bryce Odessa, Jacob Cox, Audrey Wells, Madeline Briglin, Karly Vaas, Lizzie Reagan, Riley Newcomb, Sophia DeNova, Rio Harper, Caitlin Smithers, Russell LaFever, Isabel Stromer-Galley, Skylar Dannan, Connor Gale and Ava Galton. (submitted photo)
Cazenovia Middle School third quarter citizens of the quarter have been named. This is an honor awarded to a student who displays good manners, a positive attitude, a consideration for others, cooperative behavior and a responsibility toward self and school in an exemplary manner.
The students are nominated by their teachers who use specific examples to explain why they feel their nominee has earned this honor. It emphasizes attributes that are not easily measured by grade reports.
Congratulations to Gabe Reagan, Edith Rodriguez, Judah Ossont, Samantha Arnold, Bryce Odessa, Jacob Cox, Audrey Wells, Madeline Briglin, Karly Vaas, Lizzie Reagan, Riley Newcomb, Sophia DeNova, Rio Harper, Caitlin Smithers, Russell LaFever, Isabel Stromer-Galley, Skylar Dannan, Connor Gale and Ava Galton.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
