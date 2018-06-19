Master Gardener Janine Golub honored at Lorenzo State Historic Site’s Garden Gala

Friends of Lorenzo member Nancy Weiskotten presents “Ellen Shipman and the American Garden” to Master Gardener Janine Golub. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

After a bountiful 35 years of gardening at the Lorenzo State Historic Site in Cazenovia, Master Gardener Janine Golub was honored at this year’s garden gala at on Friday, June 15, featuring a speech from Lorenzo Site Manager Michael Roets on his first gala experience, a silent auction and raffle contests.

Friends of Lorenzo member Nancy Weiskotten said Golub has had a “long, long history of taking care of these beautiful gardens out here,” especially praising her ability to mimic the 1914 garden plans drawn by landscape architect Ellen Bittle Shipman from Cornish, New Hampshire, requested by Helen Lincklaen Fairchild.

In 1983, Golub visited the Lorenzo State Historic Site and she happened to notice that the

Golub moved to Cazenovia in 1982 with her husband Jimmy. When she first visited the estate in 1983, she noticed the gardens were not “being taken care of,” said Weiskotten.

Golub asked the site manager at the time, Russell Grills, if there was “a job to be done” for the Lorenzo gardens, as the estate had no gardens at the time and she had experience in creating and maintaining them, said Golub.

In the late 1970s Golub said the “public came in and took the plants,” leaving the estate void of its colorful greenery.

When Grills mentioned the plans found in the home by Ellen Bittle Shipman, Golub looked it over and thought, “I’d like to bring this back,” she said.

“She was a pioneer at the time to have this – a woman,” said Golub.

To afford the garden’s renovation and Golub’s help, Grills turned to the Friends of Lorenzo to see if they could take care of the garden finances – to which they agreed they could.

“We’ve had a long relationship since then, in which Janine was going to take care of the gardens,” said Weiskotten.

Grills agreed to let Golub maintain the gardens, but on one condition – she would have to finish what she started.

“He said, ‘I don’t want you starting a project and leaving’,” said Golub.

A year later, Golub became pregnant.

“But of course it didn’t stop me,” she said, as she continued with her work and raised her family through the years.

“[The 1914 plan is] what Janine was working from all these years, and she turned them into beautiful gardens, something we can all enjoy,” said Weiskotten. “They look lovely, especially this time of year and that’s why we have this garden gala.”

To honor Golub’s years of work, she was given a print by Wayne Daniels of the Lorenzo garden, featuring a tiny Janine Golub in the background. She was also given a recently-published book called, “Ellen Shipman and the American Garden,” written by Judith B. Tankard.

“I’m very honored, and I do want to thank you [the Lorenzo] Friends for all the support I’ve had all these years,” said Golub. “This means everything.”

Fueling the celebration, Lorenzo Site Manager Michael Roets said the site also celebrates its 50 year mark since the family arranged for the state to take over the estate.

“So this year is pretty special,” said he said. “This year in particular, the board I came onto, they’ve got 25 members on the board, which is pretty amazing and incredible.”

Roets has previously worked with other historic sites within the state, and started his position at Lorenzo last October. This was his first garden gala event at the site.

“Since the state took this property over there’s been new wallpaper, reproduced carpets and the beautiful restoration of this garden that we’re here today to celebrate,” he said. “None of that would have been possible without the Friends of Lorenzo, so I really just want to thank the Friends of Lorenzo for everything that you guys do.”

Since 1973, Roets said at least $1 million has been raised by the Friends of Lorenzo for the historic site.

“Me being new here, I’m very lucky to step into a place that has this kind of Friends group and support,” he said. “There aren’t too many Friends groups as good as this [one], and there aren’t too many places that have the community support that this place does.”

Friends of Lorenzo President Kaleen Sessler additionally wanted to thank Friends of Lorenzo members Pia Murray, Sarah Ryan, Halley MacNaughton and Becca Degeilh for putting on the “beautiful party,” former Lorenzo Friends President Lisa Brownback for letting them use her garden’s flowers for the decorations and Suzanne Munger and Wendy Comeau for helping to arrange flowers.

“It couldn’t have been a better day for this,” said Friends of Lorenzo member Sarah Ryan. “We’re actually expecting more people this year than last year, so that’s very exciting.”

“We’re having a great time,” said resident Mary Pat Oliker with friends Don Stehle, Toni and Bob Salisbury and Charleen Stella. “[The garden gala] is always great every year,” she said.

A silent auction was additionally held for several items, ranging from a Lorenzo Mansion painting to gift baskets.

A raffle was also held, with the two raffle winners of the evening being Friends of Lorenzo member Pat Vogl, who won a copy of “Ellen Shipman and the American Garden,” and Shelly Stearns, who won a giant crystal bowl.

To learn more about the Friends of Lorenzo, visit friendsoflorenzo.org or visit the Lorenzo State Historic Site at 17 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia.

