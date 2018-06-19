Local students honored by colleges, universities

Sarah Franco, of Cazenovia, has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Elsa M. Coughlin, of Cazenovia, has been selected for membership in the Art and Art History honorary society at St. Lawrence University.

Nathaniel DeRochie, of New Woodstock, was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.

Emma Dudley, of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in molecular genetics and Spanish at the University of Rochester, has been elected to Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society.

Hannah Dain, of Cazenovia, graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

Sara Falso, of Cazenovia, graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education K-6.

Julia K. Raleigh, of Cazenovia, graduated summa cum laude from Hobart and William Smith Colleges with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. She also was inducted into the Zeta of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

Keara Dwyer, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester at the University of New England.

Jillian A. Andrews, of New Woodstock. received a bachelor’s degree cum laude in performance and communication arts from Lawrence University.

William O. Fellows, of Cazenovia, received a bachelor’s degree in government and business in the liberal arts from Lawrence University.

Chase H. Lucas, of New Woodstock, received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and economics from Lawrence University.

Haley S. O’Brien, of Cazenovia, received a bachelor’s degree cum laude in biology and anthropology from Lawrence University.

Holly Gamlen, of Cazenovia, has received the Malcolm B. Galbreath Scholarship and received the HPHP Champion Award at Morrisville State College.

Sophia Carroll, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at George Washington University.

Adriana S. Jonas, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2018 spring semester.

Brianna Riedl, of Cazenovia, received the Elizabeth Hill Scholarship at Morrisville State College.

Colleen Dougherty, of Cazenovia, received the Distinguished Nursing Student Award at Morrisville State College.

Julie Silverman, of Cazenovia, has received an Empower Federal Credit Union scholarship to help finance her college education. Silverman, a Cazenovia High School senior, was chosen based on outstanding academic and extracurricular achievement.

Phillip Edward Dieter Maier, of Cazenovia, graduated from Bowdoin College with a major in biochemistry and economics and a minor in computer science.

Eden Connor, of Cazenovia, received a bachelor’s degree in art and art history, cum laude, from Colgate University on May 20.

Burkett Regan, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2018 semester.

Josephine Chiarello, of New Woodstock, has been named to SUNY Geneseo’s dean’s list for the spring semester 2018.

Connor Martin, of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering and mechanical engineering, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Clarkson University.

Michael Nourse, of Erieville, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Clarkson University.

Maegan Wells, of Cazenovia, has been named to the Siena College president’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Cole Wilson, of Cazenovia, has earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Canton.

Graham Demo, of Cazenovia, has been named to the spring 2018 dean’s list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I.

Nicholas Petroff, of Cazenovia, received his associate’s degree in applied science in radiologic technology from Alfred State.

Amanda Miller, of Cazenovia, received a Doctor of Physical Therapy on May 12 from Quinnipiac University.

Taylor Eldred, of Cazenovia, has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

Andrew Romagnoli, of Cazenovia, has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

