Jun 13, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Cazenovia College’s David Waite publishes collection of poetry

Cover of Cazenovia College Associate Lecturer David Waite's first collection of poetry, “The All-Night Diner Lights,” published by Stone Hole Press. (submitted image)

Cazenovia College Associate Lecturer David Waite has published his first collection of poetry, “The All-Night Diner Lights,” published by Stone Hole Press. The book features poems on love, family, death, art, memory and youth — everything worth talking about. His poems have previously been published in Poetry Now, The Glass Coin, SNReview, The Cazenovia Republican and Syracuse.com, among other venues.

Waite has been teaching at Cazenovia College for 10 years. He has served as associate editor, poetry genre editor and senior editor for the national multi-genre literary journal Clockhouse, and editor-in-chief for Onondaga Community College’s art and literature journal, Writers on the Rock, where he also teaches.

Waite holds a B.A. in English from The College of Saint Rose and an M.F.A. in creative writing from Goddard College.

“The All-Night Diner Lights” is available to order online at stoneholepress.com.

