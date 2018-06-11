F-M graduate wins 8K Trail Race at Green Lakes

First place winner Mike Young, second place winner Abe Gnann and third place winner Mark Vaccaro. (photo courtesy Patricia Young)

One day after his birthday, one Fayetteville-Manlius graduate won the 8K Trail Race held at Green Lakes in Fayetteville on Sunday, June 10.

20-year old Fayetteville-Manlius graduate Mike Young, an incoming junior who runs for the track and cross country teams at SUNY Brockport, won the race a day after his birthday on June 9, finishing 45 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

“I thought it was a pretty easy race,” Young said, finishing the 4.97-mile course in 33 minutes and 12 seconds. “I felt pretty good about [running the course], it wasn’t that bad at all.”

Forty-four runners participated in the race this year, and while this was Young’s fourth time running the race, it was his first time winning.

Syracuse runner Abe Gnann finished in second with a time of 33:31, with Fayetteville runner Mark Vaccaro finishing in third with a time of 35:23.

The first female finisher, East Syracuse runner Jennifer Wood, came in fourth place with a time of 36:38.

This race was part of Syracuse YMCA Race Weekend from June 9 to 10 – one of the longest-running triathlons in the country.

The race weekend was run entirely by volunteers, with 100 percent of the proceeds raised supporting the YMCA, particularly its free programs for cancer survivors.

