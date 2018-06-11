 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

F-M graduate wins 8K Trail Race at Green Lakes

Jun 11, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin

F-M graduate wins 8K Trail Race at Green Lakes

First place winner Mike Young, second place winner Abe Gnann and third place winner Mark Vaccaro. (photo courtesy Patricia Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer 

One day after his birthday, one Fayetteville-Manlius graduate won the 8K Trail Race held at Green Lakes in Fayetteville on Sunday, June 10.

20-year old Fayetteville-Manlius graduate Mike Young, an incoming junior who runs for the track and cross country teams at SUNY Brockport, won the race a day after his birthday on June 9, finishing 45 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

“I thought it was a pretty easy race,” Young said, finishing the 4.97-mile course in 33 minutes and 12 seconds. “I felt pretty good about [running the course], it wasn’t that bad at all.”

Forty-four runners participated in the race this year, and while this was Young’s fourth time running the race, it was his first time winning.

Syracuse runner Abe Gnann finished in second with a time of 33:31, with Fayetteville runner Mark Vaccaro finishing in third with a time of 35:23.

The first female finisher, East Syracuse runner Jennifer Wood, came in fourth place with a time of 36:38.

This race was part of Syracuse YMCA Race Weekend from June 9 to 10 – one of the longest-running triathlons in the country.

The race weekend was run entirely by volunteers, with 100 percent of the proceeds raised supporting the YMCA, particularly its free programs for cancer survivors.

Comment on this Story

Residents voice concerns, approvals for overlay districts at DeWitt public hearing
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling