 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Speck accepted for West Point Summer Leaders Seminar

Jun 07, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin

Speck accepted for West Point Summer Leaders Seminar

Sarah Rebecca Speck

Sarah Rebecca Speck, a junior at Fayetteville-Manlius, has been selected to be among 1,000 attendees at West Point’s prestigious Summer Leaders Experience (SLE) June 2-8. She is the daughter of Douglas Speck and Marissa Joy Mims of Manlius.

More than 5,000 juniors nationwide applied to SLE, which offers outstanding high school juniors the opportunity to experience life at West Point. SLE attendees live in the cadet barracks (dormitories), eat in the Cadet Mess, and participate in academic, leadership, athletic, and military workshops. The one-week seminar is designed to help juniors with their college-selection process, while giving them an idea of the importance of leadership and sound decision-making in their education, careers, and lives, in general.

All SLE attendees participate in virtual-reality war simulation, and military and physical fitness training, and, in addition, each student selects three of the 15 offered workshops.

The United States Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federally funded undergraduate college located 50 miles north of New York City.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Our right to own guns needs to be ‘well-regulated’
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling