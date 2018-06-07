Speck accepted for West Point Summer Leaders Seminar

Sarah Rebecca Speck

Sarah Rebecca Speck, a junior at Fayetteville-Manlius, has been selected to be among 1,000 attendees at West Point’s prestigious Summer Leaders Experience (SLE) June 2-8. She is the daughter of Douglas Speck and Marissa Joy Mims of Manlius.

More than 5,000 juniors nationwide applied to SLE, which offers outstanding high school juniors the opportunity to experience life at West Point. SLE attendees live in the cadet barracks (dormitories), eat in the Cadet Mess, and participate in academic, leadership, athletic, and military workshops. The one-week seminar is designed to help juniors with their college-selection process, while giving them an idea of the importance of leadership and sound decision-making in their education, careers, and lives, in general.

All SLE attendees participate in virtual-reality war simulation, and military and physical fitness training, and, in addition, each student selects three of the 15 offered workshops.

The United States Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federally funded undergraduate college located 50 miles north of New York City.

