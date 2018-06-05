Winkler earns certified fourth degree black belt

Christian Winkler doing a sword kata (submitted photo)

Cazenovia High School senior Christian Winkler recently became a certified fourth degree black belt.

Winkler, 18, has been training in Mixed Martial Arts since he was three-and-a-half years old. After 14 years of training, he earned his fourth degree black belt on October 21, 2017, through IMPACT Martial Arts & Fitness – Team Feidt of Clay. He was a co-team leader in his cycle for the entire IMPACT Martial Arts schools. He became a certified fourth degree black belt in sword form in March 2018

Throughout his 18 months of prep cycle and cycle for his fourth degree black belt, he was also maintaining high/highest honor roll at Cazenovia High School, teaching and performing in martial arts demonstrations, participating in varsity football and varsity track as a scholar athlete, volunteering at CAVAC and as a CAVAC Student Corp secretary and tutoring Spanish.

He has been a member of the National Honor Society since his junior year and will graduate with close to 300 community service hours. He has been studying Spanish, French and German and looking forward to adding Chinese and a few other languages in college.

Recently, Christian’s varsity track team won the OHSL and Christian placed first with his PR throw of 145′ 2 1/2″ in discus. Caz also won sectionals in the section 3, B2 division. Christian placed first and became sectional champion in discus. he will be going to state qualifiers for discus.

Christian received a Presidential Scholarship from Nazareth College and will be attending Nazareth in the fall of 2018 majoring in foreign languages and looking forward to traveling abroad.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story