Two F-M students honored as Constitutional Scholars by state association

Two Fayetteville-Manlius High School students were recently named Constitutional Scholars by the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York (NDNY) Federal Court Bar Association (FCBA).

During the third annual NDNY-FCBA Constitutional Scholars Essay Program, F-M juniors David Haungs and Jacob Gerardi each received awards for compositions they wrote about United States Constitution topics.

Haungs earned a silver medal for his essay, “Origins of the Second Amendment,” and Gerardi received an honorable mention award for his paper, “Separation of Powers.”

Both students competed in the contest’s Private and Suburban Public School category of the Greater Syracuse Division.

The contest is open to all students in grades nine through 12 who reside in Onondaga, Albany, Schenectady and Troy counties. The submitted essays, which must be 2,000 words or fewer, feature original content and focus on an aspect of the Constitution, are evaluated based on content, clarity and style by a panel of federal court judges.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story