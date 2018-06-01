 

Del Vecchio honored for Little League volunteerism

The Lyncourt LeMoyne Mattydale Hinsdale Little League recently honored Mike Del Vecchio for his years of service to the Little League by honoring him a field dedicated in his name. Pictured from left are Salina town attorney Bob Ventre, Town Clerk Jeannie Ventre, Salina Supervisor Mark Nicotra, Second Ward Councilor Jim Magnarelli, First Ward Councilor Colleen Gunnip, Councilor Mike Del Vecchio, City of Syracuse Director of Finance Dave Del Vecchio, Little Anthony Del Vecchio, NYS Assemblymember Pam Hunter and Salina Parks Director Chris Benz. 

The Lyncourt LeMoyne Mattydale Hinsdale Little League recently honored Mike Del Vecchio for his years of service to the Little League by honoring him a field dedicated in his name. The Salina Town Board also honored Mike with a proclamation declaring May 12 Michael Del Vecchio, Jr., Community Recognition Day. In addition to coaching boys’ baseball for eight years and girls’ softball for 15, serving as a board member for the Lyncourt Little League and volunteering for New York District 8 Little League, Del Vecchio helped to secure $80,000 in grant funding for the Syracuse China fields.

