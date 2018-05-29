Colleges, universities honor local students

Megan Chiovaro, of New Woodstock, was selected to present at the 2018 SUNY Undergraduate Research Conference (SURC), hosted by SUNY Oneonta on April 20. Chiovaro, whose major is psychology, presented a poster titled “The Impact of Exposure to Potentially Traumatic Events on Mental Health, and Seeking Mental Health Services.” Chiovaro was also a co-presenter for additional posters.

Sophia N. Cowburn, of Cazenovia, is a spring 2018 candidate for a Bachelor of Arts, English, degree from SUNY Fredonia.

Hayley E. Frost, of Cazenovia, is a spring 2018 candidate for a Bachelor of Science, sound recording technology, degree from SUNY Fredonia.

Joseph Gugino, of Cazenovia, is a spring 2018 candidate for a Bachelor of Science, communication-video production, degree from SUNY Fredonia.

George S. Langan, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list at Bowdoin College, where he is a scholar athlete.

Emily Mroczek, of Cazenovia, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor’s degree in community youth development and music with a minor in religious studies, music history.

Annie Skinner, of Cazenovia, made dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Nazareth College.

Kyle Markowski, of Cazenovia, graduated cum laude from Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo., on May 11. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemical and biochemical engineering. He also received the Maryanna Bell Kafadar Award for his work in humanities.

Kimber Nourse, of Erieville, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2018 semester at Nazareth College.

Phillip Abell, of Cazenovia, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in robotics engineering, was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2018 semester.

Madison Gabor, of Cazenovia, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Marist College the weekend of May 18.

