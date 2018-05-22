 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Three Caz alum on national champion lacrosse team

May 22, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Three Caz alum on national champion lacrosse team

Abbie McEntee, Grace Milmoe and Olivia McEntee. (submitted photo)

Three Cazenovia High School alumni are teammates on the recently crowned National Champion Le Moyne College Women’s Lacrosse Team. Abbie McEntee (class of 2014), Grace Milmoe (2015) and Olivia McEntee (2016) are pictured outside the team hotel in Tampa, Fla.

Comment on this Story

News from the SLA
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling