Three Caz alum on national champion lacrosse team

Abbie McEntee, Grace Milmoe and Olivia McEntee. (submitted photo)

Three Cazenovia High School alumni are teammates on the recently crowned National Champion Le Moyne College Women’s Lacrosse Team. Abbie McEntee (class of 2014), Grace Milmoe (2015) and Olivia McEntee (2016) are pictured outside the team hotel in Tampa, Fla.

