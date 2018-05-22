Three Caz alum on national champion lacrosse team

May 22, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
Abbie McEntee, Grace Milmoe and Olivia McEntee. (submitted photo)
Three Cazenovia High School alumni are teammates on the recently crowned National Champion Le Moyne College Women’s Lacrosse Team. Abbie McEntee (class of 2014), Grace Milmoe (2015) and Olivia McEntee (2016) are pictured outside the team hotel in Tampa, Fla.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
