Vanetti accepts position at Strong Memorial Hospital

May 21, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Micaela Vanetti

Micaela Vanetti, Cazenovia High school graduate, class of 2014, recently graduated with honors from Niagara University with her Bachelor of Science and nursing degree. She has accepted a position at Strong Memorial Hospital of Rochester, N.Y., in the Medical Intensive Care Unit, and is scheduled to begin her employment there in August of this year.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

