Moade joins Virginia State Police ranks

May 17, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
Thomas J. Moade Jr.
Thomas J. Moade Jr., 23, of Deruyter, has completed his training and is now a Virginia State Police trooper. Moade, along with 51 other individuals, finished a 29-week training session and graduated on May 11 at the state police academy in North Chesterfield County, Va.
On Monday, Moade began his new assignment in the Culpeper Division and will spend the next six weeks with a field training officer learning his new patrol areas and day-to-day duties. His first duty post covers Frederick County.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
May 17, 2018 0
May 17, 2018 0
May 17, 2018 0
May 17, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 17, 2018
May 17, 2018