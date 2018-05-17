Moade joins Virginia State Police ranks

Thomas J. Moade Jr.

Thomas J. Moade Jr., 23, of Deruyter, has completed his training and is now a Virginia State Police trooper. Moade, along with 51 other individuals, finished a 29-week training session and graduated on May 11 at the state police academy in North Chesterfield County, Va.

On Monday, Moade began his new assignment in the Culpeper Division and will spend the next six weeks with a field training officer learning his new patrol areas and day-to-day duties. His first duty post covers Frederick County.

