Retired Cazenovia High School Teacher Ronald Luteran Receives Clarkson University Inspirational Educator Award

Pictured in the photo are Patrick Karmis of Cazenovia, a senior mechanical engineering and applied mathematics & statistics major at Clarkson, and Ronald Luteran. (submitted photo)

Ronald Luteran of Cazenovia, N.Y., pushed all of his students to reach their potential and helped to foster a love for math. Luteran is one of three recipients of this year’s Clarkson University Inspirational Educator Awards.

The retired mathematics teacher at Cazenovia High School in Cazenovia, N.Y., was nominated by former student Patrick Karmis of Cazenovia, a senior mechanical engineering and applied mathematics & statistics major at Clarkson. The award will be presented during Clarkson’s commencement weekend activities.

Each year, Clarkson asks its seniors to nominate the educators who have significantly affected their lives and helped guide their higher education and career decisions. The award recognizes these educators for their lasting impact on their students and in their fields of education.

Early in the spring term, graduating seniors submit their reasons for choosing their nominees, how they influenced them and actual situations in which they showed themselves to be outstanding educators.

“Mr. Luteran pushed me to reach my potential in all classes,” said Karmis in nominating Luteran. “After taking his class, I realized that hard work and a lot of studying is required to succeed in college and life. Further, I have always taken his study approach by trying to make the material fun. I now make mnemonics of theory and the basics, which has allowed me to gain a deeper understanding in more classes.

“Mr. Luteran is the reason I am even a mathematics major. He fostered my love and interest in mathematics at a young age, and it has affected my career path as I move into the next stage of life.

“Mr. Luteran, thank you for all you have done to foster the love of mathematics in every student you have taught. You have had a positive effect on and shaped so many young minds in all your years of teaching. I know you have changed my life for the better, and I cannot thank you more. You’ve been such a great role model.”

Clarkson University educates the leaders of the global economy. One in five alumni already leads as an owner, CEO, VP or equivalent senior executive of a company. With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the Capital Region and Beacon, New York, Clarkson is a nationally recognized research university with signature areas of academic excellence and research directed toward the world’s pressing issues. Through more than 50 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, arts, education, sciences and the health professions, the entire learning-living community spans boundaries across disciplines, nations, and cultures to build powers of observation, challenge the status quo and connect discovery and innovation with enterprise.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story