Cazenovia resident named MVP of Lemoyne soccer team

Kelsi Fredericks, a rising senior at Le Moyne College and Cazenovia resident, was recently named MVP of the Year for the Women’s Soccer Team. (courtesy LeMoyne College)

Fredericks, number 11, plays the back/midfielder position on the team.

Fredericks is a 2015 graduate of Cazenovia High School and is double majoring in business and human resources.

Since the age of five, Fredericks has been a force to be reckoned with on the field, described as “very competitive” and a “great kid” by her father Bill Fredericks.

“Kelsi is just a naturally positive leader, a great athlete and a really great person,” said Head Coach Carrie Bonus, who has coached Fredericks for about three years after she transferred from SUNY Oswego.

The MVP Award was awarded to Fredericks by her teammates, which Bonus said shows how “well-respected she is by her peers, and how she consistently works hard, on and off the field.” Fredericks’ position as a defender makes the honor even more special, as most defenders do not have such “respected stats,” the caoch said.

Fredericks’ positive leadership has undoubtedly made a positive impact on the team and their success, Bonus said, and she is looking forward to another season coaching her.

Fredericks is currently seeking internships this summer and hopes to work in an HR department someday.

