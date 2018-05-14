DeWitt soldier receives Humanitarian Service Award

The Humanitarian Service Medal honors soldiers who provided meritorious participation in operations of a humanitarian nature.

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Ronald Sanganetti, of Dewitt, has received the Humanitarian Service Award for his work in the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support missions following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017.

Sanganetti served in the U.S. Virgin Islands from October 26, 2017 to October 23, 2017 and serves with the 105th Military Police Company of the New York Army National Guard, according to a release from the New York National Guard.

Other CNY natives honored with the Humanitarian Service Award were Baldwinsville residents 2nd Lt. Gunnar Sheldon and Cpl. Alexander Sanchez.

“The support of our New York National Guard in the Caribbean following Hurricanes Irma and Maria was nothing short of exceptional, and our soldiers are the reason for that success,” said Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York. “Our citizen soldiers are used to responding here at home, so the effort to move troops and equipment to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands presented unique challenges. The presentation of the Humanitarian Service Medal is a great reflection of our soldiers’ commitment to serve others.”

The Department of Defense approved the Humanitarian Service Medal on March 29, 2018 for soldiers who provided meritorious participation in operations of a humanitarian nature.

More than 400 Army National Guard Soldiers will be eligible to receive the award. Presentations will be made at the unit level at a future date.

