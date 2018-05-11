Manlius resident takes command of National Guard battalion

Lt. Col. Marshall Hunt, incoming commander of the 104th Military Police Battalion addresses the formation during the 104th Military Police Battalion change of command ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y., on May 5th, 2018. Lt. Col. Marshall Hunt assumed command of the battalion during the ceremony. (New York Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jean Marie Kratzer)

Lt. Col. Marshal Hunt took command of the Kingston-based 104th Military Police Battalion on May 6

New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Marshal Hunt, an Iraq War veteran and a Manlius resident, took command of the Kingston-based 104th Military Police Battalion during a ceremony on May 6 at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.

The 104th MP Battalion is configured to command military police companies. Hunt is responsible for Military Police units in New York City, Utica and Cortlandt Manor. The battalion headquarters is in Kingston.

The battalion traces its lineage back to the Poughkeepsie Militia of the Revolutionary War. The 104th MP Battalion was created in 2006 from the 156th Field Artillery Battalion when the New York Army National Guard reorganized.

Hunt enlisted in the United States Army as an infantryman and he served as an infantryman and infantry fire team leader in the 1st Squadron 5th Cavalry of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood as an enlisted Soldier.

Hunt was commissioned as an officer and assigned to the Military Police Corps and commanded an MP platoon at Fort Drum., Jefferson County. He deployed to Tal Afar, Iraq and served with his platoon as part of the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division.

He also served with the 94th MP Battalion in Yongsan, South Korea and then commanded the 55th Military Police Company at Camp Casey, Korea.On returning to the United States Hunt joined the New York Army National Guard and was assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as the provost marshal.

He deployed to Kuwait with the 27th Brigade in 2012 as the operations officer for the 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion when the battalion served as the Kuwait Security Force Battalion.

Hunt has also served as brigade plans officer and logistics officer.

Hunt is a full-time National Guard officer who also serves as a training officer at New York National Guard headquarters.

Hunt is a graduate of Canisius College in Buffalo with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and is a graduate of the Army’s Command and General Staff College.

His awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal Army Achievement National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Ribbon and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

Hunt is married to Dr. Cassie M. Hunt. They have two children, Regan and Griffin.

