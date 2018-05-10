CBA students honored for academic excellence at Scholastic Honors Night

The Christian Brothers Academy held its annual Scholastic Honors Night at Temple Adath Yeshurun on April 12 to honor students who have exhibited academic excellence.

During the evening, students in grades seven through 12 who achieved High Honors and Honors during the first semester of the 2017-18 academic year were recognized with certificates of achievement, as parents, faculty and friends applauded their success.

Seventy-one new students were inducted into the Brother Adolphus Chapter of the National Honor Society with a candle lighting ceremony outlining the characteristics of NHS members.

This year’s inductees include:

Calista Albring, Paige Alletzhauser, Claire Anderson, Peter Assaf, Abigail Benware, Skyler Bertrand, William Bianchi, Nakai Brown, Matthew Buck, Hunter Burton, Christopher Bushnell, Thomas Caputo, Olivia Carni, Mary Kate Conan, Emma Costello, Grace Coyne, Hillary Dang, Jessa Davidson, Analiese DeRoberts, Sarah Dorsey, Michael Geiss, Leo Genecco, Grace Glowaki, Nathan Griffith, Robert Ian Henderson, Ethan Hunt, Anna Jenkins, Mikayla Kanerviko, Quin Kenny, Estelle Khairallah, Mary Kilmartin, Cory Knox, Rachel Krul, Phylicia Latorre, Nini LeVu, Sarah MacLachlan, Katrina Makayan, Andrew Malvasi, Joseph Marsallo, Joseph Matheson, Cole Matthews, Nicholas Merola, Jared Mitchell, Claire Nicholson, Edward Niles, Ayooluwa Oguntola, Katherine Oyer, Florence Person, Cassidy Picciano, Matthew Potenza, Briana Pucci, Karrina Pullano, McKenna Purcell, Steven Sayles, Brent Savage, Sydney Schulman, Katharine Stanard, Natalie Stopyra, Thomas Sullivan, Aishwarya Varakantam, Sara Vertino, Iris Vinal, Dean Vlassis, Katelyn Wendt, Aidan Wheeler, Madison Winchell, Amanda Winn, Talia Zames, Sabina Zarrella, Anna Ziemba, Gabrielle Zollo.

Several other special awards highlighted the evening.

Grace Getman ’18, Hari Nanthakumar ’18 and Katherine Toole ’18 were recognized as National Merit Finalists; and Allison Brown ’18, Meghan Graber ’18, Kyle Huynh ’18, Anna Langlois ’18, Grace O’Connor ’18 and Rachel Palmer ’18 were acknowledged as National Merit Commended Students.

More than 25 students received awards from various colleges and universities for outstanding achievements. The General Excellence Awards were presented to two students in each grade for outstanding academic achievement.

Honorees were:

•Class of 2018: Grace Getman; Next in Merit: Meghan Graber.

•Class of 2019: Phylicia Latorre; Next in Merit: Katelyn Wendt.

•Class of 2020: Thienan Tran; Next in Merit: Elizabeth Lucas.

•Class of 2021: Rena Steele; Next in Merit: Elisabeth Pedone.

•Class of 2022: Emma Piraino; Next in Merit: Christina Falasco.

The 2017-18 Distinguished Lasallian Educator of the Year was presented to Robert Bewley.

