Manlius resident promoted to colonel in the New York Air National Guard

May 08, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Military and Veterans

Col. Charles “Chuck” Hutson, a Manlius resident, has his rank pinned on by his children Charlie and Madeline-Grace during his promotion ceremony at New York National Guard Headquarters on May 4.

Manlius resident Charles “Chuck” Hutson, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was promoted to Colonel in the New York Air National Guard during a ceremony at National Guard Headquarters on May 4.

Hutson serves as the deputy director of the United States Property and Fiscal Office for the New York National Guard. The property and fiscal office is responsible for allocating federal funds to the New York National Guard and accounting for government property.

Hutson, who also serves as the director of property and fiscal operations for the office, has been in that position since January 1, 2018.

Hutson is a former Army officer who was commissioned through Army ROTC at Clarkson University in 1994. He served in the Army’s 501st Military Intelligence Brigade in Korea and the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, Jefferson County, before joining the New York Army National Guard and serving in the 427th Support Battalion in Syracuse.

He transferred to the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing and has served at the headquarters of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan.

Hutson was recognized as the Air National Guard’s Comptroller of the Year in 2013 and was also named the Howard W. Leaf Inspector General Officer of the Year in 2016 for the Air National Guard.

Hutson is a graduate of the Air War College and the Joint Combined Warfighting School, and holds the Bronze Star Medal.

He is married to New York Air National Guard Col. Kate Hutson who is the commander of the 174th Maintenance Group. They have two children, Charlie and Madeline-Grace.

