CBA students qualify for national history bee finals

CBA eighth graders at the History Bee competition (submitted photo)

Six Christian Brothers Academy seventh graders and five eighth graders were victorious at the History Bee Regionals recently at Hammarskjold Middle School in East Brunswick, N.J. The students are invited to now participate in the National History Bee Finals in Atlanta, Ga., on June 1.

