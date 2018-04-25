Palmer named executive director for development at Cazenovia College

 

Apr 25, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Julie Palmer

Julie Palmer has joined the Cazenovia College Division of Institutional Advancement as the executive director for development. Palmer will serve as the senior gift officer charged with increasing major gift acquisition and participation in annual giving opportunities. She will provide leadership in developing and assessing fundraising goals for the college and will manage an annual fundraising plan with the college’s gift officers.

Palmer previously worked at Colgate University, where she served as senior associate director of annual giving, and managed a portfolio of over 200 donors. She also worked in development in positions of increasing levels of responsibility for Houghton College, Syracuse University and Bennington College as well as for the consulting firm Ruffalo Noel Levitz, where she managed annual giving operations at the University of Connecticut and at Binghamton University.

Palmer has a bachelor’s degree from Houghton College and a master’s degree from American University.

