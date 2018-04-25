Gabor appointed to Air Force Academy

Cazenovia High School senior John Gabor has been selected for admission to the United States Air Force Academy in 2018. Gabor, the son of Robert and Mary Gabor of Cazenovia, was nominated for the academy by U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney last December.

“The standards for admission to the service academies are rigorous and each of these nominees have demonstrated the dedication, tenacity and integrity necessary to serve our nation in this role,” Tenney said.

Gabor’s accomplishments and activities include class treasurer, skiing, cross country, track and field, triathlon, tech club, tutors, employment at a painting company and extensive volunteer work.

Members of Tenney’s Academy Selection Committee interviewed the academy candidates and reviewed their backgrounds. Nominees were selected by the board based on several factors including leadership skills, character, academic achievements, physical fitness and motivation. Upon recommendation by Tenney’s Academy Selection Committee, Tenney nominated each respective student to the service academy to which they applied.

