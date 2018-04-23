CHS Chamber Choir named students of the month

The members of the Cazenovia High School Chamber Choir have been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Students of the Month for February 2018. (submitted photo)

The Chamber Choir, a select music performance group, is under the direction of music faculty member Maggy Dougherty and includes Angelo Annotto, Clari Atherlay, Adrianne Baldwin, Jonathan Benn, Elizabeth Chanatry, Emma Chesbrough, Ronan DeFanti, Claire Edwards, Nolan Frisbey, Skyler Grimes, Kyler Hathaway, Kayla Karmis, Lydia LaGorga, Madelyn Meigs, Christian Monroe, Arianna Papini, Emma Rousell, Megan Schwartz, Dalton Sevier, Zachary Simms, Jonathan Streeter, Benjamin Tainter, Mackenzie Waite, Theodore Williams and Jackson Wright.

The Chamber Choir has a long history of community performance for holidays, community events and special community occasions such as Christmas tree lighting, Memorial Day, community concerts and service club meetings.

The Chamber Choir is always a fine representative of the school and provides excellent service to the community. The Lions Club is pleased to honor this student extra-curricular group.

Student of the Month nominations can be made by students, school staff members, parents or community members. Nomination forms are available from the Principal’s Office at Cazenovia High School or from the Cazenovia Lions Club.

