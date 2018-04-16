Jerome honored for 60 years with Fayetteville-Owahgena Chapter, DAR

Apr 16, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
Louise Tracy Jerome
Members of the Fayetteville-Owahgena Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, gathered recently at the Manlius Library to honor Louise Tracy Jerome, a 60-year member of the organization.
Jerome, who lives with her husband Warren on Pauline Drive in Chittenango, was admitted to the D.A.R. in December 5, 1957. She has been a devoted and dedicated member of NSDAR for 60 years, naming Cpl. William Evans, Pvt. Jacob Fowler and Capt. Israel Vail as her Patriot ancestors.
From 1974 through 1977 she was the Regent of the Fayetteville Chapter when a merger with the Owahgena Chapter was approved by the New York State Board. Since the time of her admission to the DAR, she has held numerous officer positions and chapter committee appointments.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Apr 16, 2018 0
Apr 16, 2018 0
Apr 16, 2018 0
Apr 16, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Apr 16, 2018
Apr 16, 2018
Apr 16, 2018