Eleven F-M student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Eleven F-M High School students recently signed National Letters of Intent. (photo courtesy F-M school district)

Eleven F-M student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent last week and will continue their athletic careers in the fall at the collegiate level. The students participated in an official signing ceremony on April 12 in front of family, friends and coaches in the F-M High School auditorium.

A National Letter of Intent is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and a National Letter of Intent member institution. By signing the letters, prospective student-athletes agree to attend the institution full-time for one academic year, and the institution agrees to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year.

The following F-M students signed National Letters of Intent:

Amanda Cramer – of Manlius, Northwestern University, Lacrosse

Cramer played lacrosse at the varsity level for five years and served as team captain during her senior year. She was named a Scholar Athlete and participated in All-CNY and All-State teams, as well as First Team All-League.

In addition to playing for F-M, Amanda participated in the Outlaws Ladies lacrosse club and was a Fayetteville-Manlius Youth Lacrosse Association (FMYLA) coach.

Cramer will continue her athletic career at Northwestern University.

Jack Duncanson – of Manlius, St. Bonaventure University, Cross Country and Track and Field

Duncanson participated in F-M’s cross country and indoor and outdoor track programs for two years and helped his team achieve regional, state and national success. He was a member of the All-CNY and All-State cross country teams and volunteers with the Fast Bees youth running program.

Duncanson is a member of National Honor Society and Science Honor Society and volunteers for several organizations, including Relay for Life and Camp Good Days and Special Times.

He will continue his running career and study accounting at St. Bonaventure University.

Francesca Femia – of Manlius, University of New Hampshire, Swimming and Diving

For three years, Femia participated in swimming and diving and gymnastics at the varsity level. She was also a varsity bowling team member for four years and served as captain.

She was an avid volunteer for school events such as Dance Marathon and “Pink Out” fundraisers.

Femia will continue her athletic career and study Marine Science at University of New Hampshire.

Lindsey Kilpatrick – of Manlius, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Field Hockey

Kilpatrick participated in F-M’s field hockey program for six years, including three years at the varsity level, one year of junior varsity and two modified seasons. She served as varsity team captain and has also participated with various club teams, including Syracuse Surge, CNY Field Hockey, Element Athletics, and Syracuse Field Hockey.

She is a three-year Scholar Athlete, received three First Team All-League awards and was selected for the 2017 National Futures Tournament. In addition to athletics, Lindsey assisted with school and community events such as Relay for Life and Dance Marathonand volunteered at Camp Good Days and Special Times.

Kilpatrick will study mathematics with a probability and statistics focus and continue her field hockey career at University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Palmer Madsen – of Manlius, University of Dayton, Cross Country and Track and Field

Madsen has participated on the varsity indoor track team for four years and outdoor track and cross country for five years. She was a member of the cross country team when it won national championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and was a Scholar Athlete for four consecutive years.

Madsen volunteers with the Fast Bees youth running program and is a member of the National Honor Society and Science Honor Society.

She will continue her running career and study business at University of Dayton.

Riley Miller – of Manlius, Seton Hall University, Swimming and Diving

A multi-sport student-athlete, Miller participated in swimming and diving, cheerleading, gymnastics and lacrosse at the varsity level. She was a member of the 2018 New York State Swimming and Diving Section 3 team, has earned three Most Valuable Player awards and currently holds an F-M pool record for diving.

Miller will continue her swimming and diving career and study elementary education at Seton Hall University.

Ben Otis – of Fayetteville, Manhattan College, Cross Country and Track and Field

Otis participated on F-M’s varsity cross country and track and field teams for four years, including two years as captain. He achieved First Team All-State and All-Region awards and competed in three cross country national championship events.

Otis will continue his athletic career at Manhattan College. He has not yet decided on a major.

Sophia Ryan – of Manlius, University of Utah, Cross Country and Track and Field

Ryan is a four-year member of F-M’s varsity cross country and track programs and a four-time regional, state and national champion. A team captain for three years, she holds section records for the 1,500-meter and 1,000-meter indoor track events.

She will continue her running career and study nursing at University of Utah.

Alex Villalba – of Manlius, Fairfield University, Cross County and Track and Field

Villalba participated in F-M’s varsity cross country and track and field programs for four years. She was a Scholar Athlete and helped her team achieve several championship wins, including at the sectional, regional, state and national levels. She also volunteers for F-M’s Fast Bees youth running program.

Villalba will continue her running career and study business at Fairfield University.

Rebecca Walters – of Manlius, Marist College, Cross Country and Track and Field

Walters participated in F-M’s varsity indoor and outdoor track programs for four years and was a three-year member of the varsity cross country team. She helped her teams achieve success at the sectional, state and national levels and was a Scholar Athlete for four years. Walters received the Nike Cross Nationals Anchor Award (2016) and was named a track All-American.

She volunteers for the Fast Bees youth running program and is a member of National Honor Society and Science Honor Society.

She will continue her running career and study childhood and special education at Marist College.

Ben Welling – of Fayetteville, Wagner College, Lacrosse

A multi-sport student-athlete, Welling participated in F-M’s varsity lacrosse, football and track programs. He received First Team All-League honors for football in 2017 and the same year was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. He was part of two all-star lacrosse teams and was named one of the tournament’s Most Valuable Players.

Welling is an active school and community volunteer, and devotes time to organizations like the F-M Community Outreach Food Pantry, Dance Marathon and “Pink Out” fundraisers.

He will continue his lacrosse career and study business at Wagner College.

