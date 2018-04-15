Liverpool Fire Department renames annual Firefighter of the Year Award

Submitted by Jerry Payne

LFD Chief

On Jan. 4, 2018, John “Pops” Lewis Sr. passed away. Pops was an active member of the Liverpool Fire Department for 53 years. He always put others first, taking care of members, their families and the community. Because of his drive to help others, the department has changed the name of the annual firefighter of the year award to the John “Pops” Lewis, Sr. Firefighter of the Year Award. The award will be given to members each year who exemplify the characteristics that Pops had.

John “Pops” Lewis Sr. Firefighter of the Year Award Recipients for 2017

The 2017 John “Pops” Lewis Sr. Firefighter of the Year Award was given to two recipients this year. First, Stephen “Smitty” Smith was given the award for his dedication to the department and members. Smitty is a 31-year member and past chief and is known as the “go to guy” at the firehouse. He ensures the equipment and vehicles are clean and ready to use, spending countless hours at the stations keeping things in top shape. Members are confident when he drives an engine that they will have water in the hoses and equipment in hand.

The second recipient was Christopher Davius. Chris has been a member of the department for just two years and, while going to school full time for physical therapy, completed multiple state firefighter classes, including NYS Firefighter 1 and NYS Firefighter Survival. Chris is a top responder and always willing to learn new things, volunteer to help out around the station and during training, and take the lead on alarms.

Both Steve and Chris exemplify the characteristics of John “Pops” Lewis Sr. and therefore the first recipients of the John “Pops” Lewis Sr. Firefighter of the Year.

2017 Line Officer of the Year

Captain Josh Ambrose was given the 2017 Line Officer of the Year Award. Captain Ambrose received this award because of his commitment to the department. Josh is a trusted leader on alarms and is always helping with training new members, stations members and his peers.

The Liverpool Fire Department is 100 percent volunteer and provides service to the village of Liverpool and parts of the town of Salina. The department responds to approximately 1,700 calls for help annually including EMS, fire, vehicle accidents and water rescues. To become a member, visit our web site at liverpoolfire.com or call (315) 457-6347.

