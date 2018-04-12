Local scholars recognized by colleges, universities

Rachel Weyna, of Manlius, was named to dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Rachael Aird, of East Syracuse, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Nate Burns, of Jamesville, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Emilee Carpenter, of Jamesville, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Anthony DiGiovanni, of Fayetteville, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Katelyn Graham, of Jamesville, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Benjamin Marsden, of Manlius, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2017 semester at Clarkson University.

Colin Sommers, of Manlius, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at University of Scranton.

Sarah Robinson, of Manlius, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at University of Scranton.

Brittany Lynch, of Fayetteville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at University of Scranton.

Julia Jackson, of Minoa, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at SUNY Cortland.

Bridget Blain, of Hamilton, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Providence College.

Jason Belanger, of Fayetteville, earned first place at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) Mid-Atlantic Quarterfinal as part of Hofstra University’s co-ed a cappella group, The Hofbeats.

Kathleen Bayly, of East Syracuse-Minoa, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the New Visions Medical Professions program of study.

Samantha Short, of East Syracuse-Minoa, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the New Visions Medical Professions program of study.

Samantha Valentine, of East Syracuse-Minoa, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the New Visions Medical Professions program of study.

Lacee Bigtree-Deziley, of Fabius-Pompey, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the Health Occupations Technology program of study.

Lauren Burton, of Fabius-Pompey, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the Cosmetology program of study.

Erica Pilcher, of Fabius-Pompey, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the Cosmetology program of study.

Brendan Wertz, of Fabius-Pompey, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the Construction Technology program of study.

Eugene Golovanyuk, of Fabius-Pompey, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the Computer Technology program of study.

Charlie Reynolds, of Jamesville-Dewitt, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the Automotive Collision Technology program of study.

Scarlette Viefhues, of Jamesville-Dewitt, has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for the Laboratory Technology program of study.

