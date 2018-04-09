Webber brothers named to New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame

Norm and Mat Webber of Cazenovia have been named to The New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame. (submitted photo)

The New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame proudly announces that it has inducted 10 new members for 2018, including brothers Norm and Mat Webber of Cazenovia in the Pioneer Category.

These inductees represent all areas of the state and many fields of endeavor. The NYSOHOF is an organization dedicated to honoring those individuals who have spent many years preserving the outdoor heritage, working for conservation or enhancing outdoor sports for future generations.

Mat Webber from Cazenovia in Madison County has spent a lifetime in various conservation organizations, especially working with youth. Along with his brother Norm, he was a key force in revitalizing the Fenner Conservation Club. As a member of the Cazenovia Area Conservation Commission he has helped secure more access to Cazenovia Lake and opportunity for anglers.

Mat has also been a hunter safety instructor for 23 years and helped organize youth fishing events in several organizations. He has worked with youth in many events including In Touch with Nature, CNY Envirothon, Madison and Onondaga County Conservation Days and the New Woodstock 4H. He has served as treasurer of the Affiliated Conservation Clubs of Madison County (ACCM) and raised money for the youth scholarships awarded by ACCM.

As a member of the Izaak Walton League he was a former director of Project Watershed and served as instructor to youngsters in stream water quality and aquatic biology. The local chapter received a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant to update stream monitoring. Mat led stream cleanups and served as a Learn to Fish instructor for over 20 years.

Norm Webber from Cazenovia in Madison County has also been active in many organizations and along with his brother, Mat, helped revitalize the Fenner Conservation Club. He has served as secretary of Region 7 Conservation League, and as a key member of that organization as well as the Fenner Conservation Club, Affiliated Conservation Clubs of Madison County (ACCM), or other groups he often represented the sporting community at DEC hearings or other meetings. His respectfulness and skill in communicating with individuals or groups were important in gaining achievements for sportsmen.

He has been active in the NYSCC as a delegate from the Affiliated Conservation Clubs of Madison County and has helped set up the Youth and Women’s Pheasant Hunts in Madison County. Both he and his brother Mat were recognized by the Ruffed Grouse Society for 35 years of meritorious service.

He has been the director of Project Oneida Lake Watershed and was responsible for educating youth and adults on monitoring water quality. For many years he has been a member of the local Great Swamp Conservancy, served on the board of directors and set up events, including formation of educational programs.

The new inductees will be honored at the annual banquet and will have their plaques displayed at the NYSOHOF Museum in Vail Mills, N.Y. These inductees will be formally inducted at the annual banquet on Saturday, April 28, at Theodores Restaurant (formerly the Rusty Rail) in Canastota. Family and friends are invited to join in this evening of celebration.

Registration will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentations. Reservations must be made by April 21 by calling (315) 363-3896 or (315) 829-3588 or by email at lmalone1@twcny.rr.com or sfcf@tds.net.

