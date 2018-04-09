Four F-M students advance History Day competition

Four Fayette-Manlius Senior High School students will be heading to Cooperstown later this month to compete in the New York State History Day competition.

F-M students Alexandru Mihaila, Maria Costello, Sarah Speck and Laura Haight all won in the regional CNY Region History Day competition, facilitated by the Onondaga Historical Association, which occurred on March 24 at Onondaga Community College.

Students from across Central New York submitted and presented work in five categories — documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances and websites — based on this year’s theme of “Conflict and Compromise.” Winners from the CNY Region History Day have a chance to revise their projects before moving on to New York State History Day in Cooperstown.

The F-M students were among 19 CNY winners will be competing in Cooperstown on April 23 for a chance to move on to National History Day in Washington, D.C. in June at the University of Maryland, College Park. Other competition winners came from Brookfield, Canastota, Rome Free Academy and Homer.

