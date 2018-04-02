Ju-Vindale Holsteins dairy farm owners inducted into PHA Hall of Fame

Vincent and Juliet Wagner pose with their Hall of Fame award presented by the Pennsylvania Holstein Association. (submitted photo)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The Ju-Vindale Holsteins dairy farm in Cazenovia was inducted into the Pennsylvania Holstein Association’s Hall of Fame earlier this month. While the Pennsylvania-bred farmers left the state nearly 11 years ago, that hasn’t stopped them from continuing their mission today.

When some are going to bed, Cazenovia dairy farmer Vincent Wagner is just waking up. Every morning, Vincent gets up at 3 a.m. The operation is 24/7, explained Vincent. The cows are milked every 12 hours and are fed three times a day. “This isn’t just something that we do today and quit tomorrow,” he said. “It’s our livelihood, it’s our family; It’s generation after generation.”

Vincent and Juliet Wagner own Ju-Vindale Holsteins, a 162-acre dairy farm on 2074 Ballina Road. The farm, established in 1976, was honored by the Pennsylvania Holstein Association on March 2 for its contributions to the Holstein dairy industry. The Wagners were presented with the honor during their ceremony at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Pennsylvania, where the they spent a majority of their agriculture-based lives.

Though the Wagners have worked tirelessly to produce quality milk together for over 40 years, Vincent said the nomination came as a surprise. “I never, ever thought I was worthy of the Pennsylvania Holstein Hall of Fame,” he said. “That’s a top honor. I never saw myself as that.”

The farm includes 90 acres of corn, 40 acres of alfalfa grass mix and 20 acres of woodland, but a large percentage of the farm’s income comes from its milk — producing approximately 550 gallons of milk every day, and about 1,1100 gallons of milk every other day. They sell about 12 gallons of milk daily, with the rest sent off to a processing plant via a milk truck that visits every other day.

Life in the raw

Ju-Vindale Holsteins isn’t just your typical dairy farm — it’s one of the two dairy farms in Madison County licensed by the state to sell raw milk. In 2013, they began offering it to the community, promoting it as nutritionally superior to pasteurized milk.

To differentiate between the two, the Wagner’s have copies of informational lists, displayed at the front door table, comparing raw milk to pasteurized milk. The Wagner’s said that certain enzymes and proteins, such as enzyme lactase, which digests milk sugar, and enzyme lipase, which digests fats, are present in raw milk, yet destroyed when pasteurized.

Vincent and Juliet are both third generation dairy farmers, and have been milking cows together since 1976. Vincent said they work with “vision and passion,” their vision being their devotion to operating a successful dairy farm and their passion to produce quality products.

“We believe in doing things at the local level,” said Vincent. Wagner has served as president of the Lebanon County Holstein Association, on the DHIA board and was a member of the Northern Lebanon Young Farmers. Both Wagner’s were active members of the Lebanon County Holstein Association, and are considered state and national members.

After buying their own farm in Lebanon County in 1985, they were recognized in 1991 with the Pennsylvania Holstein Distinguished Young Breeder Award. Starting in 1998, the Wagners held herd reduction sales for four years before dispersing the herd and selling the farm in 2007 to live in New York. In 2009, they re-established Ju-Vindale Holsteins in Cazenovia.

In 2010, they were named a Dairy of Distinction for its excellence in promoting a positive image of the dairy industry and have previously received the Progressive Breeder Registry Award from Holstein USA.

Happy cows = happy farm

Happy cows are not limited to California. When it comes to milk quality, the best comes from happy cows, which Vincent said is their “main goal.”

“You have to learn how to understand cows, and we do that because we live cows – it’s our life,” he said.

The farm currently has about 78 mature cows, over two years of age, and another 70, just born or under two years of age — equaling out to about 148 cows and calves total.

The cows produce about eight and a half gallons of milk daily. “It keeps us busy,” joked Wagner.

“Our main goal is cow comfort,” he said, stressing the importance of airflow, bedding and quality feed as three important aspects in keeping a cow happy.

“These cows are on a very strict diet,” he added. Their feed — which they eat about 110 pounds of daily — is composed of grains, including soybeans, corn, salt, minerals and vitamins to give them the necessary amount of energy, protein, fiber and others vitamins they need to stay healthy.

To initiate better airflow, a tunnel ventilation system and fans are used to eliminate body heat produced by the cows. Without fresh air, cows risk ammonia. To increase comfortability, each cow lies on a three-inch rubber mat covered with shavings.

“If she’s happy, she’ll produce. Just like when you put people in a work environment,” said Wagner. “If it’s a very comfortable work environment they’ll be more productive. Same with cows, so you want a healthy environment.”

In addition to milk, the farm sells eggs from Smith’s Quality Eggs LLC in La Fayette, butter from Queensboro, and maple syrup and cream from Lebanon County. Occasionally, the farm holds tours and sells cows, for dairy purposes, to other farmers needing replacement cows or expanding their farm.

Keeping with tradition

While the Wagner’s left Pennsylvania nearly 11 years ago, Vincent was instrumental in resurrecting the Lebanon County Sale, which continues to this day.

When the regular consignment sale stopped selling animals in the 1960s, it transformed to a calf raffle, which Vincent said was shunned by some in the Amish and Mennonite community as some felt it resembled gambling.

“I didn’t like that some people felt that way,” said Vincent. After being elected to the county board of directors at 26 years old, he served as chairman for the calf raffle for one year, then supported a return to the consignment sale a year later. This year, the sale will celebrate its 40th anniversary. “I was glad that I could be a part of getting it back together,” he said, adding that it has been a major fundraiser for the club over the years.

Now in New York, the farm has remained a successful participant in Madison County Open Farm Day, an annual event hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County that allows visitors to experience the process behind the products, with farms across the county hosting tours, demonstrations, tastings and interaction with farm animals.

This year will be their 10th anniversary. The event, which happens on the last Saturday in July, includes over 30 local farms in their passport pamphlet.

Two years ago, 380 people visited the Ju-Vindale Holsteins farm on Open Farm Day where tours were given to show how their milk is made. Last year, 530 people visited, and this year they’re hoping for more. “The turnout was great,” said Wagner. “I couldn’t give enough tours.”

From Pennsylvania to New York, the farm’s location may vary, but their values remain the same. “It’s all about happy cows,” said Vincent. “It’s what we live for.”

To learn more about the Ju-Vindale Holsteins dairy farm, visit their Facebook page or call 717-202-5131. The farm is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and will be participating in the Madison County Open Farm Day this July.

