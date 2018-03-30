ESM adds three alumni to Wall of Distinction

The 2018 East Syracuse Minoa Wall of Distinction inductees are, from left, Dom Cambareri, Class of ’79; Michael Beresik, Class of ’81 and Charles “Chuck” Voudouris, Class of ’99. (submitted photo)

The 2018 East Syracuse Minoa Wall of Distinction inductees are Dom Cambareri, Class of ’79; Michael Beresik, Class of ’81 and Charles “Chuck” Voudouris, Class of ’99.

The ESM Education Foundation honored the trio on March 24. The Wall of Distinction was created to recognize distinguished alumni, staff and community members of the ESM School District who serve as role models for today’s students and demonstrate the importance of making a contribution to our society, our community or their field of work.

Beresik (Class of 1981) is managing director and head of public affairs (Americas) at Standard Chartered Bank. The Yale grad has devoted much of his career to public service in Washington. He played a key role in drafting the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 and other key pieces of legislation. He is also an accomplished singer.

Voudouris (Class of 1999) is the corporate executive chef for iPic Entertainment in Los Angeles. His culinary career includes serving as the personal chef for Robert Downey Jr. His causes focus on the displaced and homeless including providing food. He leads an annual clothing/blanket drive, “Blanket the Town.”

Cambareri (Class of ’79) is an advocate for those with developmental disabilities and special needs. He is the founder and driving force of the “Carrier Park – Challenger Field of Dreams,” a state of the art, fully accessible, multi-athletic sports complex in DeWitt. He is a founding partner and attorney at Cambareri & Cambareri, LLP.

Visit esmschools.org/wall for more on each honoree.

