Local students win awards, scholarships at CNY Science and Engineering Fair

Mar 28, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin

More than one dozen area students recently competed and received awards in the 39th annual Central New York Science & Engineering Fair (CNYSEF) that took place on Sunday, March 25, at SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.

Students competed for more than $200,000 in awards, and three of the top senior-level winners — as selected by the judges — earned all-expense-paid trips to the International Science & Engineering Fair, to be held May 13 through 18, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

All three of those winners were students from area schools: Manlius-Pebble Hill School and Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School.

CNYSEF is organized by the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) with major funding support from Lockheed Martin and SRC Inc.

The local winners are:

 

Grand Prize – Invitation to participate in the Intel International Science & Engineering Fair

  • Marina Cousins, grade 12, Manlius-Pebble Hill School, “The Synthesis and Characterization of Novel Heteroleptic Alkaline Earth Metal Compounds.”
  • Maximilian Du, grade 10, Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School, “Non-Invasive Detection of Life-Threatening Conditions During Sleep Using Recurrent Neural Networks.”
  • Rachel Elman, grade 11, Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School, “Cognitive and Metabolic Effects of a High Fat Diet.”

 

Broadcom MASTERS 

  • Robyn Fong, grade 6, Immaculate Conception, “The Deadly Zebra Mussel: Lake Killer!
  • Elise Eng, grade 6, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Wood Structure be the Strongest?
  • Jay Lu, grade 6, Eagle Hill Middle School, “Is Your Password Secure?
  • Jonathan Braverman, grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “What’s In Your Water?
  • Evan Zimmerman, grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Corrosion of Metals.”
  • Neha Chhablani, grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Pain Relief and Drug Solubility.”
  • Maggie Stokes-Rees, grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “‘Water You Talking About?
  • Kiru Morrissette, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Harnessing the Power of a Virus in the War Against Bacteria.”
  • Mary Smorol, grade 8, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Insta-Cool.”
  • Matthew Roberson, grade 8, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Natural Remedy or Antibiotic? Inhibiting the growth of e. Coli.”

 

Le Moyne College Scholarship Award

  • Rachel Elman, grade 11, Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School, “Cognitive and Metabolic Effects of a High Fat Diet.”

