Local students win awards, scholarships at CNY Science and Engineering Fair

More than one dozen area students recently competed and received awards in the 39th annual Central New York Science & Engineering Fair (CNYSEF) that took place on Sunday, March 25, at SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.

Students competed for more than $200,000 in awards, and three of the top senior-level winners — as selected by the judges — earned all-expense-paid trips to the International Science & Engineering Fair, to be held May 13 through 18, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

All three of those winners were students from area schools: Manlius-Pebble Hill School and Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School.

CNYSEF is organized by the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) with major funding support from Lockheed Martin and SRC Inc.

The local winners are:

Grand Prize – Invitation to participate in the Intel International Science & Engineering Fair

Marina Cousins , grade 12, Manlius-Pebble Hill School, “The Synthesis and Characterization of Novel Heteroleptic Alkaline Earth Metal Compounds.”

, grade 12, Manlius-Pebble Hill School, “The Synthesis and Characterization of Novel Heteroleptic Alkaline Earth Metal Compounds.” Maximilian Du , grade 10, Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School, “Non-Invasive Detection of Life-Threatening Conditions During Sleep Using Recurrent Neural Networks.”

, grade 10, Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School, “Non-Invasive Detection of Life-Threatening Conditions During Sleep Using Recurrent Neural Networks.” Rachel Elman, grade 11, Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School, “Cognitive and Metabolic Effects of a High Fat Diet.”

Broadcom MASTERS

Robyn Fong , grade 6, Immaculate Conception, “The Deadly Zebra Mussel: Lake Killer!”

, grade 6, Immaculate Conception, “The Deadly Zebra Mussel: Lake Killer!” Elise Eng , grade 6, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Wood Structure be the Strongest?”

, grade 6, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Wood Structure be the Strongest?” Jay Lu , grade 6, Eagle Hill Middle School, “Is Your Password Secure?”

, grade 6, Eagle Hill Middle School, “Is Your Password Secure?” Jonathan Braverman , grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “What’s In Your Water?”

, grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “What’s In Your Water?” Evan Zimmerman , grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Corrosion of Metals.”

, grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Corrosion of Metals.” Neha Chhablani , grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Pain Relief and Drug Solubility.”

, grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Pain Relief and Drug Solubility.” Maggie Stokes-Rees , grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “‘Water’ You Talking About?”

, grade 7, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “‘Water’ You Talking About?” Kiru Morrissette , Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Harnessing the Power of a Virus in the War Against Bacteria.”

, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Harnessing the Power of a Virus in the War Against Bacteria.” Mary Smorol , grade 8, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Insta-Cool.”

, grade 8, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Insta-Cool.” Matthew Roberson, grade 8, Manlius-Pebble Hill, “Natural Remedy or Antibiotic? Inhibiting the growth of e. Coli.”

Le Moyne College Scholarship Award

Rachel Elman, grade 11, Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School, “Cognitive and Metabolic Effects of a High Fat Diet.”

