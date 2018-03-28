Local students win awards, scholarships at CNY Science and Engineering Fair

Mar 28, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
More than one dozen area students recently competed and received awards in the 39th annual Central New York Science & Engineering Fair (CNYSEF) that took place on Sunday, March 25, at SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus.
Students competed for more than $200,000 in awards, and three of the top senior-level winners — as selected by the judges — earned all-expense-paid trips to the International Science & Engineering Fair, to be held May 13 through 18, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
All three of those winners were students from area schools: Manlius-Pebble Hill School and Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School.
CNYSEF is organized by the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) with major funding support from Lockheed Martin and SRC Inc.
The local winners are:
Grand Prize – Invitation to participate in the Intel International Science & Engineering Fair
Broadcom MASTERS
Le Moyne College Scholarship Award
