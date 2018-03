CBA’s Moffa Wins Regional Shakespeare Competition

Olivia Moffa

Dewitt-Christian Brothers Academy senior Olivia Moffa won the Regional Shakespeare Competition recently and will advance to the National Finals.

Moffa is the first CBA student to win this competition since Kate Clark won 23 years ago in 1995. Moffa is one of 56 Regional winners who will compete in the National Finals in New York City on April 23, which is also Shakespeare’s birthday.

