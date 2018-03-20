Students complete bicycle mechanic apprentice course

(From left) Joseua Figueroa of Hamilton, Ben Phillips of Cazenovia and Colin Olsen of Hamilton display their graduation certificates after completing the first Bicycle Mechanic Apprentice Course, offered by Community Bikes under the direction of bicycle professional Scott Truett, right. (submitted photo)

Three area students recently completed the first Bicycle Mechanic Apprentice Course, offered by Community Bikes under the direction of bicycle professional Scott Truett.

Sixteen-year-old Joseua Figueroa of Hamilton, 13-year-old Ben Phillips of Cazenovia and 10-year-old Colin Olsen of Hamilton completed the eight-week course, which met each Thursday after school at the Community Bikes workshop in Hamilton. The introductory course covered the specific areas necessary to be a good bike mechanic, from bicycle terminology and anatomy to brake, cable and chain types to principles of repair and trouble shooting.

“The students were terrific,” said course instructor Scott Truett. “This was a great opportunity to share my experience, and to help the students learn how to solve bike problems.” Truett said that he hopes to offer a follow up course that explores more areas of bicycle repair and maintenance.

Community Bikes Chair Chuck Fox called the project a great success. “Scott has a wealth of background as a bike professional, and his experience in working with young people made the course both fun and educational.” Fox added that the three graduates can now be a big help in repairing and reconditioning bikes as Community Bikes gears up to place up to 300 bikes with low income families in Madison County this spring.

