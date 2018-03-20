Colleges, universities honor local students

Eden Connor, of Cazenovia, has earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.

Gabrielle Yates, of Cazenovia, has earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.

Evan Cornell, of Cazenovia, has earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.

Drew Devendorf, of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering and mechanical engineering, received the Purcell J. and Edith O. Brownell Endowed Scholarship at Clarkson University.

Patrick Karmis, of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, received the Arthur ’47 & Dorothy Engle Distinguished Scholarship Fund at Clarkson University.

