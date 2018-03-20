Colleges, universities honor local students

Mar 20, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
Eden Connor, of Cazenovia, has earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Gabrielle Yates, of Cazenovia, has earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Evan Cornell, of Cazenovia, has earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Drew Devendorf, of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering and mechanical engineering, received the Purcell J. and Edith O. Brownell Endowed Scholarship at Clarkson University.
Patrick Karmis, of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, received the Arthur ’47 & Dorothy Engle Distinguished Scholarship Fund at Clarkson University.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
