Immaculate Conception School Drug Quiz Team wins first place

Immaculate Conception School Drug Quiz Team won first place at the Diocesan Drug Competition held recently at Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School. Pictured are team members, from left: Audrey Schaefer, Ryan Hayden, Diego Garcia, Anthony Lisi, Razi Marshall, Addison Maliga, David Tyrel and Peyton Woodcock. (submitted photo)

Immaculate Conception School Drug Quiz Team won first place at the Diocesan Drug Competition held recently at Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School.

Team members were: Audrey Schaefer, Ryan Hayden, Diego Garcia, Anthony Lisi, Razi Marshall, Addison Maliga, David Tyrel and Peyton Woodcock. Patricia Schramm, the IC School counselor, was the Drug Quiz Team advisor. There were seven schools that participated in the competition.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story