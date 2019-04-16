Upcoming events at Maxwell library

Off the Shelf: April events at Maxwell Library

Submitted by Rena Brower

Art exhibit

The Camillus Artists

Now thorugh April 27

This month’s exhibit will include paintings in a variety of media and photography from members of the guild, including Susi Buschbacher, Margaret DeLany, John Kosecki, Christy Lemp, Jean Madden, Mary Mahle, Jill Newton, Beth Patton, Ceil Pigula, Nancy Scanlon, Jayne Smigelski, Anna Stefanco and Janet Williams.

Rotating exhibits by West Genesee Central School District students:

East Hill Elementary—through April 20

Stonehedge Elementary—April 23 through May 2

Camillus Middle School—May 7 through 16

West Genesee Senior High School—May 21 through 30

New Helio Health mobile support at Maxwell Library

April 17, and 24

Helio Health, formerly Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare, is dedicated to transforming the lives of those struggling with substance abuse and mental health disorders. The goal of the Center of Treatment Innovation is to go to communities throughout Central New York and help those with substance abuse disorders get the help they need. Maxwell is proud to partner with Helio Health by being a location for their mobile unit. A Helio Health van will be parked in the Maxwell lot Wednesdays from approximately noon to 3 p.m. Those seeking help can call 315-401-4288 or just visit the van. Engage with a Certified Recovery Peer Advocate, schedule a mobile assessment with a clinician, get a referral for the appropriate level of care, and let Helio Health take you to the initial treatment appointment. Nine out of ten people addicted to opioids don’t get access to treatment. Don’t be one of those nine! See what Helio Health can do for you.

New specialty cake pans for borrowing

Thanks to a generous donation, Maxwell Library is now able to loan cake pans for your special event. Each kit comes with a pan and general baking directions. Here’s what you need to know:

Borrow a kit with your OCPL library card.

Kits are borrowed for one week, with one renewal if needed.

Sorry, no holds. But you may call the library and ask to have a kit set aside for you for one day if it’s available.

Because the pans need to stay in good shape for the next person, the kits must be picked up and returned only at Maxwell and only at the circulation desk. No book drops and no other libraries, please.

The collection is starting with Barbie, Big Bird, a T-Rex, race car, tractor trailer, train, and more, with new designs to come.

New programs for homeschoolers

Maxwell Library now offers fun and educational programs for homeschool students and their families. New and existing participants are welcome. No registration required. For more information, go to maxwellmemoriallibrary.org.

Homeschool Movie Matinee, Wednesday, April 17, 1:30 to 4 p.m. Join other homeschool families for a monthly movie day. Movies will be family friendly, ranging in ratings from G to PG-13. Popcorn served. This month, everyone’s favorite nanny returns during her former charge’s most desperate hour to lend him a helping hand. With Michael’s house in danger of being repossessed, she whips up a little magic to remind him of the importance of family. 2018; PG; 130 minutes. Licensing laws prevent the publication of certain details, but you may call the library or go to the library website for the title. Spring break families also welcome.

TBL Peer-Based Suicide Support Group

Tuesdays, April 23, and 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Two Brothers’ Light is a non-profit organization that promotes suicide prevention and awareness. It holds peer-based support groups for individuals affected by suicide and other mental health issues. These meetings are free and open to anyone seeking information on suicide prevention and awareness, alternatives to suicide, or grief support for those affected by suicide. For more information, call 315-632-1996, or go to twobrotherslight.org.

Spring Break Programs

Wednesday, April 17, 1:30 to 4 p.m. Free. No registration. For homeschool and spring break families.

Cardboard Creations

Thursday, April 18, noon to 1 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. Best for ages 6 and up with parental assistance.

With the Makedo Cardboard Construction Toolkit, children can use their imaginations to make unique cardboard creations to take home. All supplies provided.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class for Adults

Monday, April 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. Register for one or both sessions.

In Vinyasa Yoga, students learn to coordinate movement with breath to flow from one pose to the next. Steve Emery, a 200-hour YTT certified yoga instructor, will guide adults through the basics in this one-hour class. Open to all levels of yoga experience, from beginner to advanced. Class starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a yoga mat and a water bottle.

Genealogy Roundtables

Wednesday, April 24, 1 to 3 p.m. Obituaries, death records, and cemetery records. Free. Registration preferred.

Join genealogist Amanda Perrine for Maxwell’s monthly Genealogy Roundtable. Library patrons interested in researching their own family histories get together to discuss problems in their research and share tips on sources and methodology. Both beginners and longtime researchers are welcome. This month, learn how to find and use obituaries, death records, and cemetery records to add dates and data to your family tree.

Beginner’s Genealogy Workshop

Wednesday, April 17, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Registration required.

Want to learn more about where your family came from? This class will teach you how to start with yourself and move back through your family tree. Using a Central New York family as an example, you will practice filling out pedigree and family group sheets, look at census and vital records, see how to use online sites such as Ancestry.com (free at Maxwell Library) and FamilySearch.org, and discuss DNA tests, which sites to test through, and what to do with the results. There will be ample time at the end of the presentation for questions.

Between the Lines Book Club

Monday, April 22, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of this month’s selection, Carl Hiaasen’s “Bad Monkey,” and reading guides are available at the desk. Everyone is welcome.

Maxwell Library Board Meeting

Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.

The Board of Trustees meets on the third Monday of each month unless stated otherwise. The public is welcome to attend. If you would like to address the board or request a topic to be put on the agenda, please contact director Amanda Perrine at aperrine@onlib.org at least two weeks before the meeting. The agenda is posted online one week before.

Safe Place to Game

Wednesday, April 24, 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. For ages 7 to 18.

Safe Place to Game is a community program where students and families can learn and play trading card games like Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh.

Tech Class—Lynda.com

Thursday, April 25, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. You may bring your personal laptop, tablet, or phone.

Lynda.com is an online resource the library subscribes to that offers short courses and tutorials in a variety of areas including using technology, running a business, learning photography, and more. April’s tech program will introduce how to use Lynda and what sorts of things you can learn there.

Ongoing programs for kids and teens (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult.

Mondays and Wednesdays, April 17, 22, 24, and 29, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers ages 3 to 5.

Tuesdays, April 23, and 30, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Preschool Story Time with Ms. Melissa

Thursdays, April 18, and 25, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration preferred. For children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or guardian.

This fun story time helps preschoolers develop early literacy skills and fosters curiosity. Come and enjoy stories followed by a simple craft. Younger (and older) siblings are welcome April 11—“Do Not Take Your Dragon to Dinner” and a dragon craft; April 18—“Pete the Kitty and the Groovy Playdate” and a Pete craft; April 25—“Race Car Count,” other counting books, and a counting craft.

Monday Fundays with Ms. Melissa

Mondays, April 22, and 29, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Simple crafts for children ages 5 to 10. Note: April 15 will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

April 15—Open Craft Day; April 22—Make a paper rain cloud to help the flowers grow; April 29—Beautiful butterfly craft

Kids Only Book Club

Wednesday, April 17, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For grades 2 to 5. Registration preferred. Snacks provided.

Come share what you’re reading and why others should read it too. Make new friends and get great book suggestions from Ms. Melissa and the rest of the group.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

To promote reading to newborns, infants, and toddlers as well as to encourage parent and child bonding through reading, the 1000 Books Foundation has issued a challenge to parents to read 1000 books to their children before kindergarten. Stop in at Maxwell Library to get your first reading log and informational materials, and start reading!

