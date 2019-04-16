Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club news

By Dave Spearing and George Knight

Contributing Writers

Winter Trap League: Week 9, Mar. 3, 2019: Week nine of the league provided much better conditions than week eight. We had 25 degree temperature, and generally overcast skies for the most part. There were patches of light snow, bits of sun, and most importantly almost no wind to contend with. Dave Simmons had the high score this week with the only perfect 25. Dave’s name shows up a lot lately. Good shooting Dave!

Rifle: On Saturday, Mar. 2, at 0900, seven rifle shooters met at our range to fire the regular weekly rifle match. The temperature was 34 and 75% humidity with light overcast skies and no wind. It was 40 with 58% humidity by the end. Course of fire is 10 shots slow fire prone, 10 shots rapid fire prone, 10 shots slow fire standing.

The following fired rifles that are used in the CMP (Civilian Marksmanship Program) course of fire and are in the medal score category: High Score was Dave Spearing who had a CMP gold medal score. He fired a .30 cal. US M1903-A3 and scored 93-1X+94-1X+94=281-2X’s. Joe Dwyer fired a .30 cal. M1 Garand and scored 87+80-2X’s+55=222-2X’s. John Bay fired a .30 cal. US M1903-A3 and scored 79+85-1X+58=222-1X. Dieter Gerecke fired a .308 cal. M1A and scored 85-2X’s+81-1X+53=219-3X’s.

The following fired other rifles: High Score was Gil Holm who fired a .223 cal. and scored 99-3X’s+94-1X+71-2X’s=264-6X’s. Mark Walker fired a .223 cal. and scored 84-2X’s+80+74=238-2X’s. Chuck Cargile fired a .22 cal. rimfire with a scope and scored 96+99-5X’s+48=243-5X’s.

After the match, seven went to the excellent Willow Glen Café for beverages. Dick Cyphers joined us. Stacy served drinks, Dave Spearing paid the tab every one thanks them all.

Pistol: Week 22, Feb. 26, 2019:

Shooting One Handed Rimfire Scores:

Paul Straka 193

Mark Walker 220

Shooting Two Handed Rimfire Scores:

Dick Bailer 246-5X’s

Lynn Lepak 260-2X’s

John Sheldon 199-1X

Paul Sheldon 204

Winter Trap League: Week 8, Feb. 24, 2019: We had terribly windy conditions for week 8 of the winter trap league. The number of shooters was way down, fewer than 20, as a result. The high score for the day was a mere 21, achieved both by Dave Simmons and Steve Schreiber. We are hoping for better weather for our last few weeks!

Rifle: On Saturday, Feb 23, at 0900, six rifle shooters met at our range to fire the regular weekly rifle match. The temperature was 32 and 75% humidity with light overcast skies and no wind. It was 40 with 52% humidity by the end. Course of fire is 10 shots slow fire prone, 10 shots rapid fire prone, 10 shots slow fire standing.

The following fired rifles that are used in the CMP (Civilian Marksmanship Program) course of fire and are in the medal score category: High Score was John Bay. He fired a .30 cal. US M1903-A3 and scored 84-1X+88-1X+60=232-2X’s. Joe Dwyer fired a .30 cal. M1 Garand and scored 91-2X’s+80-1X+56=227-3X’s.

The following fired other rifles: High Score was Dave Spearing who fired a .223 cal. Rock River and scored 99-5X’s+98-3X’s+89=286-9X’s. Chuck Cargile fired a .22 cal. with a scope and scored 94-2X’s+98-1X+57=249-3X’s. Mark Walker fired a .223 cal. and scored 90-2X’s+80+63=233-2X’s. Gil Holm fired a .22 cal. rimfire with a scope (only fired two of three rounds) and scored 100-1X+95-1X=195-2X’s.

After the match, five went to the excellent Willow Glen Café for beverages. Dick Cyphers joined us. Lynn served drinks, Chuck Cargile paid the tab every one thanks them all.

Pistol: Week 21, Feb.19, 2019:

Shooting One Handed Rimfire Scores:

Paul Straka 199

Mark Walker 237-1X

Shooting Two Handed Rimfire Scores:

Dick Bailer 246-2X’s

Lynn Lepak 249-2X’s

John Sheldon 235-1X

Paul Sheldon 186-1X

For information on the Skaneateles Rod & Gun Club go to skaneatelesrodandgunclub.org

Shoot Safely!

