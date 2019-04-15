Stations of the Cross, Sunrise service

The Skaneateles Ecumenical Clergy Association will host the Good Friday Village Stations of the Cross this year on April 19. This is the 22nd annual procession through the village of Skaneateles and will begin at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church (81 Jordan St) at 12 noon and conclude at the First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles (97 E. Genesee St.) around 1:30 p.m. The route of the procession includes stopping at the participating village churches and at other significant community sites. At each stop, or “Station,” readers lend a voice to a character witnessing the last steps of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary. Between Stations, the cross is carried by two or three youth and/or adults reminding us all of the burden of sin Jesus carried for us all.

Having this outdoor procession through the village is a unique way for Christians in our community to commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion and ministry on Good Friday. People are invited to walk the entire route or part of it, as we go traverse Jordan St, Fennell St., Kelly St., Hannum St., and West and East Genesee Streets.

The Clergy Association cherishes this opportunity for our community members to come together to demonstrate and share in our faith. If you are interested in reading a part, being a cross-bearer, or would like more information, you can contact the Clergy Association’s Convener, Rev. Dr. Joellyn Tuttle at 315-685-5963, Monday- Friday, 9 am- 1 pm.

This Easter, on April 21, the Community Sunrise Service will be held at the Gazebo at Clift Park at 6:30 a.m. This service is led by representatives from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles, and Skaneateles United Methodist Church. It celebrates the joy of the first disciples who witnessed Christ’s empty tomb at dawn. This brief service is comprised of prayers, favorite Easter songs, the reading of the Resurrection story and a short reflection on the reading. All community members and visitors alike are welcome to join in this long-standing tradition of welcoming Easter Morning by the lake. The service takes place rain or shine, and even has been held in light snow and gusting winds, so dress appropriately.

