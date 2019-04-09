April events at the Camillus Senior Center

Tackling Technology

Learn to tackle technology from OCC students who will be here to help us navigate our cellphones, iPads and tablets. Be sure to bring your device with you. Is there something specific you’d like to learn? Let us know so the students can be prepared. Wednesday, April 3 from 11 to noon. Free. Call the center to register.

Painted Treasures

Come create a decorative, hand painted keepsake. All supplies included. 10 to 11:45 a.m., $15 per person. First Thursday of the month – April 4. Stop by the office to see a sample. Call the senior center for more information.

Legal Assistance

Maureen Kiefer from Legal Aid Society will be here several times throughout the year to offer assistance, advice or referral in a variety of areas and consumer matters. She will be here on Monday, April 8 from 10 to 1 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made in person in the senior center office or by calling 315-672-5820.

Concepts of Drawing

Learn to draw what you are seeing using techniques to measure shapes and the spaces they occupy. Work on shading both in pencil and light washes to create a range of values. We will render collections of objects to work on composition and we will also do portrait work. Materials needed can be found at the center. Instructed by Christine Ptsos on Thursdays, April 11 to May 30 from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., $40 per participant. To register and find out more information, visit the Senior Center.

Healthy Living for your Brain and Body

For centuries, it has been known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. Now science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. This educational program is being offered by the Alzheimer’s Association. Wednesday, April 10 from 10:30 to noon. Free. To register, call the office at 315-672-5820.

Senior Power Hour

Join us for this energetic fitness class that consists of 30 minute warm up and aerobic dance followed by a half hour of strength and flexibility training. Next session will take place on Wednesday and Friday mornings starting Apr. 24 to May 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. Instructed by Fred Wilson. $15 per person (six weeks-12 classes).

Bunko

Join us for this fun dice game. Great chance to get out, meet friends and socialize. All supplies and refreshments provided and now we play twice a month. Prizes. Second and fourth Monday of the month. The next sessions will be held on Monday, April 8t and April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. $2 per person – Cash. Call 315-672-5820 to sign up.

Ken’s Computer Class

Don’t be intimidated by your computer. This basic class for Windows operating systems will cover a variety of topics and answer questions or concerns that you may have. The class is instructed by Ken Benson, retired OCC professor. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops if they have one. Mondays, April 22 and April 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. Free. To register call the office.

Stretch, Strengthen & Balance

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. next session begins April 23 to May 30, $15 per person for six week session (12 classes) This program includes exercises to accommodate seniors of all ability levels. Strength and balance training exercises are done either in a seated position or standing with a chair.

Jewelry Making

Come make a 7” toggle bracelet or earrings with beads and wire or an Embossed Card Stock Pendant. All supplies included and a sample is on display at the center. Instructed by Alyson Esposito. Wednesday, April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m., $5 for earrings or bracelet per person or $10 for pendant, per class. Please register in advance by calling 315-672-5820.

Nail Care

Receive nail care services from a NYS licensed professional nail technician. Services include manicures or toenail trimming. Not available for diabetics. Half hour appointments are required and cost $20. Wednesday, April 10 from 10 to 2 p.m. Call the office to schedule your appointment.

Mah Jong

Every Friday morning from 9:30 to noon. All players are welcome. Newcomers are encouraged!

Spring Fling

We’re celebrating Spring with great friends, a delicious meal and live entertainment. It’s sure to be a fun time so don’t miss it. Friday, April 26 from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. $3 suggested contribution for seniors 60+ (or spouse) or $6 for guests under 60. Call 315-672-5820 to register or sign the lunch registration book on the front desk.

Mexican Train

Join us for a fun afternoon playing the dominoes game of Mexican Train. Every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Call the center to learn more.

Card Making

Make beautiful homemade All Occasion greeting cards. All materials provided. Wednesday, April 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. $5 per person, two cards per class. Please call 315-672-5820 to register. Instructed by Alyson Esposito.

Trivia Day

Let’s have a little fun after lunch! Teams or tables will compete against each other to answer a variety of trivia questions. Prizes! Wednesday, April 24 from noon to 1 p.m. No charge to play but a donation for lunch. Sign up at the front desk or call 315-672-5820.

Cut the Salt

Join Food Bank of CNY’s Registered Dietician to discuss easy ways to cut the salt in your diet. A recipe featuring a seasonal fruit or vegetable will be prepared and sampled with the group. All participants will receive a useful kitchen tool. Thursday, April 25 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Free to register, call the office at 315-672-5820.

Turning Stone Casino

Enjoy the day on your own playing bingo or slots. Monday, April 29. Bus leaves at 9 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. $20 –must be 55+ does not include driver gratuity. Receive $15 in bingo bucks or casino play and a $5 meal certificate. Sign up soon.

Our newsletter is online at CamillusRecreation.com & townofcamillus.com and while at the center remember to check out our lending library for both books and DVDs.

