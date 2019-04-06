J-D boys lacrosse rallies for OT win over West Genesee

Should the Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team scale large heights this spring, it might point toward a chilly Saturday morning where it climbed out of major depths against the area’s most storied program.

The Red Rams trailed through most of its game at West Genesee, but erased a four-goal deficit in the second half and then won it, 8-7, on Connor Durkin’s goal 14 seconds into overtime.

J-D had little trouble winning any of its first three games this spring, including last Wednesday’s 14-6 romp over its neighbors from East Syracuse Minoa, but West Genesee almost derailed them.

In its first season under new head coach Shaun Smith after Mike Messere’s retirement, the 15-time state champion Wildcats had started 2-0, and for a long while Saturday it looked like WG would get three in a row at the Rams’ expense.

During the first quarter, J-D had most of the possession time, yet still found itself down 2-1 after Brad Cunningham scored in the waning seconds on a transition goal. A solid Wildcats’ defense, plus several point-blank stops from Luke Staudt, caused plenty of frustration.

It got worse in the third quarter, J-D’s deficit growing to 6-2, and it went more than 13 minutes without a goal before Matt Kemmis broke that drought, and then Tanner Burns made it 6-4 before the period ended.

Down the stretch, the pace picked up, but little changed as, with 2:16 left, Connor Delany converted to extend WG’s lead to 7-5, but the Rams were not done.

Kemmis answered Delany’s goal 20 seconds later, and J-D got the ball back, tying it, 7-7, when Will Davis flashed open at the point and sent a hard shot past Staudt.

It came down to the overtime faceoff, where Brendan Coyne outfought WG’s Vince Calabria, and then passed it to Durkin, whose initial shot was turned back by Staudt, but Durkin pounced on the rebound and, with a second chance, beat Staudt for the game-winner.

Related

Comment on this Story