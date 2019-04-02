Spring trips and more planned by Town of Marcellus

Spring trips, activities planned for Town of Marcellus

Submitted by Sandy Elsey

Recreation Assistant

Spring is finally here and the Town of Marcellus has lots of activities to keep you busy! Our one day adult trip and overnight packets are available at the Marcellus Town Hall, Marcellus Library and on our website, marcellusny.com.

We will travel to the Turning Stone Casino in Oneida for Bingo. Please mark your calendars with these dates Monday May 6, June 3, July 8, Sept. 9 and Oct. 21. Our bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. You will receive $15 in Bingo Bucks to use as you choose, and a $5 meal coupon. There is a Gabling Package available for those who don’t wish to play Bingo. The bus will depart from the Village Municipal Parking Lot next to St. Francis Catholic Church. The cost is $18/person.

Join us on our first trip on Wednesday May 19 as we travel to Ithaca, NY, where we will enjoy a narrated driving tour of Cornell Botanical Gardens. The guide will share information about the plant collections and history and educational mission for the gardens as you view scenic overlooks of the tree, shrubs and arboretum.

A family style lunch will be served at Joes Italian Restaurant, an Ithaca landmark and favorite! Lunch includes bruschetta and Italian sampler appetizer, unlimited salad and garlic bread sticks, pasta with marinara, chicken parmesan and Tuscan sliced sirloin followed by dessert of mini cannoli.

After lunch we will take a 45 minute guided walking tour of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Enjoy outdoor trails in the Sapsucker Woods Sanctuary, plus interactive exhibits and a large wildlife observation area inside the visitor center. The cost of this trip is $80/person.

Our overnight trip is to Sebasco Harbor resort in Phippsburg, Maine from Oct. 7 to 9. Stay at the beautiful resort and tour Rockland, Rockport and Camden, make a stop at the Maine Prison Store, dine at Spinneys Restaurant, and visit the Maine Maritime Museum and much more.

Lastly, before you head home on the last day you can wander the streets of the outlet and shop at L.L. Bean and other retail stores and outlets. So run – don’t walk – to the town hall to sign up for our overnight expedition!! Call the office for more information and to register for all of our trips the number is 315-673-3269 ext. 2.

New for spring we will offer a golf camp for children grades 3-6 on Tuesdays from April 23 to May 21. This camp will be held at Pearl Lake Golf Course and instructed by Kathy Kusniercyzk.

On the driving range, skills and green work, students will learn the swing, skills and etiquette required to become a better golfer. Kids can bring their own clubs or clubs will be provided. No experience is necessary to join this camp. This camp is $50/child.

The Town of Marcellus is proud to partner with The Merry-Go-Round Theater to present The Rainbow Fish the Musical.

Aspiring performers entering third to eighth grade can take part in summer theater camp starting July 1 to July 26 (no camp July 4 or 5) from 12:30 to 3 p.m. this month long program will result with the performance of The Rainbow Fish Musical.

The camp will be held at the auditorium at Driver Middle School in Marcellus. You can register onlineat MGReducation.com/marcellus or at the recreation office. The fee for this camp is $150/child.

For more information visit Marcellusny.com we provide updates on Facebook and Twitter. The Town of Marcellus Park and Recreation Department office is located at 24 E. Main St. in Marcellus and we can be reached by phone at 315-673-3269 ext. 2 or by email at park_rec@marcellusny.com.

