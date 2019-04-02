Skaneateles Garden Club continues mission of beautification

Submitted by Jan Shadle

Skaneateles Garden Club Secretary

If you have been living here for awhile, you have probably noticed that we have far fewer flowering crab apple trees than we used to have. Why did we have more decorative spring flowering trees than nearby towns? Skaneateles benefited from a crab apple program sponsored by Skaneateles Garden Club in the 50’s whereby crab apple trees were planted at Austin Park, school properties and other areas. In addition town residents were allowed to purchase trees for their own lawns at reduced prices These trees were very pretty and greatly beautified the area. Now those trees have either died or are seriously declining.

Beautifying Skaneateles is still a major focus of the club’s. Recently 50 Robinson Crab’s have been planted in Austin Park. Village workers helped prepare the soil, added mulch, and watered the new plantings. Skaneateles Garden Club will oversee these and many other plantings in the village. Regular events are held to cover the costs of the hanging baskets and now the planting at the park and other projects.

Children’s love of nature and trees is also promoted by the club by purchasing and planting many trees on the school campus. School students help with the planting as celebration of National Arbor Day.

This year following the club’s annual spring luncheon in April for members and their invited guests, the club will be sponsoring a Skaneateles Garden Tour on June 28th and 29th. Guests will be touring beautiful gardens with live performances by accomplished musicians and plein air artists creating wonderful paintings .Lunch at the Country Club may be included in the ticket price for Friday. Proceeds from the June event will help defray the cost of the beautifying projects. In the past citizens in town and from afar have also generously donated to the project.

